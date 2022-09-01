Since its initial debut, FX's What We Do in the Shadows has been a welcome, comforting, and hilarious ride. So far in the show's fourth season, viewers have seen the core characters go through quite the journey with vampire children, a booming business, and a horribly dilapidated home. But this season has also seen a bit of romance (some of it questionable) with Nandor (Kayvan Novak) finding a wife, and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) in a relationship of his own — but not with each other (yet). Ahead of the show's Season 4 finale, Novak and Guillén give some insight on the future of "Nandermo," a ship fans are eager to watch sail.

The new featurette mixes current season and interview footage, providing some insider info from Novak, Guillén, producer/writer Sarah Naftalis, and executive producer/writer Sam Johnson. The group recaps a bit of Nandor and Guillermo's romantic journeys so far, offering some deeper reflection on their individual journeys. They also discuss the dynamic between Nandor and Guillermo. Guillén mentions the growing "will they, won't they" tension, expressing his excitement for the upcoming fifth season.

Based on this season, Nandermo happening seems like an even greater possibility, thanks to the sixth episode of the season, "The Wedding." In it, Nandor endures a rollercoaster of emotions as final preparations for the wedding, and the wedding itself, take place. As he still had a few remaining wishes from the Djinn, he wishes for Marwa to like everything he does — you know, to make things go smoother. Of course, it works (maybe a little too well, as Nandor grows weary of this in the following episodes). By the end of the episode, though, viewers gain a little Guillermo-shaped piece of Nandor's heart as Marwa shows nothing but endless affection for Guillermo. While Nandor himself knows the cons of his relationship with Marwa, he has yet to consciously acknowledge that Guillermo is right there.

Meanwhile, Guillermo's role in Nandor's life has evolved throughout the show. When viewers first met him, he was strictly Nandor's familiar whose greatest hope was to be turned into a vampire. This has not happened, but despite the headaches Nandor and the others have caused, Guillermo continues to hold, at the very least, an iota of affection for the vampires he's been with for so long. His secret beau was finally revealed in this season's most recent ninth episode, which comes not long after Guillermo came out to his family. Viewers learn he's been dating a man named Freddie, who seems like a lovely fit for Guillermo — until Nandor wishes to transform Marwa into an exact copy of Freddie. His actions cause quite a rift between him and Guillermo who is hurt by Nandor's actions. Nandor himself even feels a tinge of guilt for what he's done, though neither quite connect the dots between the significance behind the incident.

With one episode left in the season, there's still room to visit where Nandermo is heading. And, thankfully, the two season renewal of the show offers viewers a lot of hope as the show heads into its next confirmed seasons. Will Nandor and Guillermo finally be able to effectively communicate with each other? Will they acknowledge the currently four season long tension between them? Only time will tell.

The Season 4 finale of What We Do in the Shadows airs on Tuesday, September 6 on FX.