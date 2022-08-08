The fourth season of What We Do in the Shadows is underway, with the second half of the season continuing this Tuesday. Throughout its run so far, the show has brought viewers to a number of different sets, from the vampires' house, to the Vampiric Council's headquarters, to the casino, and more. Ahead of the upcoming episode, FX has shared an inside look at some of the Season 4 sets.

The set tour offers a little more insight into the processes that went into creating this season's look. The video focuses on the three main sets thus far: the mansion in absolute shambles, the Night Market, and Nadja's nightclub. Each vignette includes brief clips from the season, along with snippets of commentary from different cast and crew. Show stars Harvey Guillén (Guillermo), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), and Kayvan Novak (Nandor) share what they like about the sets and offer other details. Sam Johnson, Shayne Fox, and Sarah Naftalis explain where they drew inspiration from and how they put everything together.

Season 4 sees the group reunite after going their separate ways at the end of Season 3. Unfortunately for them, the house is in total disarray, and they don't have the funds to repair it. Despite this, they continue on with their individual endeavors. Nandor sets out to find love, reuniting with one of his 37 wives with the help of a djinn. Nadja decides to open her own nightclub, with the help of The Guide (Kristen Schaal) and her wraiths. After a few hiccups, it proves to be a success (so far, anyway). Meanwhile, Laszlo (Matt Berry) takes on the challenge of raising the child born from Colin Robinson's (Mark Proksch) chest cavity. Guillermo has also been on his own quiet relationship journey.

Image via FX Networks

What We Do in the Shadows is a mockumentary series based on the 2014 film of the same name. and follows a group of vampires who have lived together on Staten Island for over a century. They hope to one day dominate the area, though things never really go as planned with them. Earlier this year, the series was renewed for Seasons 5 and 6.

What We Do in the Shadows airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu. Check out the set tour below: