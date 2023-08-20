The Big Picture The cast of What We Do in the Shadows discuss their favorite moments from Season 5, including a memorable scene at Staten Island's Pride festivities.

Natasia Demetriou recalls a challenging scene where her character had Mark Proksch's face hanging off her body, adding lots of drama to the shoot.

The cast enjoyed filming in real-world settings and mingling with the public, creating a reverent and enjoyable experience. The strong relationship between the performers shines through in the fifth season.

From Colin Robinson’s (Mark Proksch) baby to adulthood transformation to slaying all the members of the Vampiric Council only to be instated as the leaders, the last few seasons of What We Do in the Shadows have solidly followed each bit with an even bigger and bolder one. Now, seven episodes into Season 5, it’s clear that the creative team still has plenty of ideas left. As Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) struggles to bridge the gap between alive and undead, and Colin Robinson runs for politics, every episode packs a rib-busting punch of laughs. During an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish, prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, stars Proksch, Kayvan Novak, and Natasia Demetriou opened up about their favorite bits from this season so far.

For Demetriou, who plays Nadja, her highlight of Season 5 was when the vampires left a very memorable mark on Staten Island’s Pride festivities. “There were so many things I loved about it,” she says, noting a specific moment between her character and Proksch’s during which the two “had to do that absolutely insane face thing with a rig,” adding, “that was one of the harder things we’ve had to do.” Breaking down the bit, Demetriou explained, “I had Mark’s face hanging off of me, and Mark had my body attached to him. There was lots of drama with that. Mark fell over, wearing me.”

For Proksch, the standout moment of the season for him was the return of Vanessa Bayer’s character, Evie. Audiences first met Evie, an emotional vampire, during the show’s premiere season when she and Colin Robinson team up as a couple to drain the world of their energy and emotion. She reprises her role in Season 5 as Colin’s fake wife during his political campaign. Along with Bayer’s short but sweet comeback, Proksch said, “My favorite moments in the show are when we’re just mingling out in the real world. There was a lot of that this season, and that was really fun to get to do.” He said that he also enjoyed his character's run for Comptroller, adding, “This was definitely one of the craziest seasons we’ve tried, and it felt good while we were filming it.”

The 'What We Do in the Shadows' Cast Is a Tight-Knit Family

Echoing Proksch’s sentiment, Novak agreed that being able to film without as many COVID restrictions was great. “It was exciting to get out and about, at restaurants, shops, and out on the street… It felt more reverent, and less like we were serving a really big arc.” Thrilled to have Colin Robinson back as a grown man and not as a baby, dancing toddler, or angsty teen, Novak said, “I was actually genuinely excited to see Colin Robinson, Colin Robinson-ing.” Just as Novak was happy to have Colin Robinson back in action, Proksch said, “It was fun being back and getting to work with these guys again. I really missed it, more than I thought I’d miss it. I really had a lot of fun, being back and playing off the rest of the cast.”

A show where the group dynamic shines through with every member being just as important as the next, the strong relationship between the performers has never been more evident than in its fifth season. Now streaming on Hulu, you can get caught up on the first seven episodes with new installments airing weekly. Check out the trailer for Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows below.