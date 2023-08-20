The Big Picture "Pride Parade" episode of What We Do in the Shadows features a hilarious body swap between Nadja and her doll, with a purpose behind it.

Nadja swaps bodies to atone for sitting on her doll and not fitting her aesthetic, allowing the doll to have sex.

Nadja's quest for prospective partners in her new body does not go as planned, but Colin Robinson is there to help.

Throughout its run so far, What We Do in the Shadows has pulled a number of wacky stunts, embracing the absurdity that keeps viewers coming back week after week. Season 5 alone has been rife with weird events, especially as Guillermo slowly transforms into a vampire. However, one particularly memorable episode was "Pride Parade," which placed the spotlight on Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and her doll as they partook in a body swap. As the swap involved a vampire and doll rather than two vampires (or even a vampire and human), the mechanics worked a bit differently than usual to sell the bit.

During an interview with Collider's Christina Radish, conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Demetriou gave some insight into how she and the series choreographer pulled off the body swap. She shared that prior to filming, the choreographer created a rig that would help Demetriou get a feel for the movements, doing a physical training day. She was also able to get in some rehearsal time before doing the real thing.

"It sounds very pretentious, but I actually did a physical training day with this amazing choreographer, who helped me a little bit and tied ropes to my hands. Everything that’s coming out of my mouth sounds sexual now. But he tied ropes to my hands, so that I could have a point of reference for when I’m being pulled two different ways. That episode was so amazing. I really wanted to do a good job, so we actually had a couple of days rehearsal on that. We usually don’t have time to do something like that, but it was really so good to do that. It was such a fun episode."

Nadja Had to Make Amends

While the body swap was a hilarious inclusion to the season, there was also a purpose behind it. In the episode, the Nadja doll is still upset with Nadja for sitting on her, which led to the Nadja doll's legs being replaced with new ones that didn't fit her aesthetic. So, the Nadja doll figured out one way Nadja could atone: swap bodies so that the Nadja doll could have sex. Nadja eventually obliges, leading to the Nadja doll now toting around Nadja in the doll's body as she seeks out prospective partners. Her endeavor doesn't quite pan out though. Thankfully (maybe), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) is more than willing to help out.

What We Do in the Shadows airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu.