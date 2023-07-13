FX is inviting audiences everywhere to return to "New York Citaaaay" with the fifth season of the hit vampire mockumentary series, What We Do in the Shadows. Based on the Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement film of the same name, the television adaptation centers on four vampires and their familiar as they navigate the trials and tribulations of modern life in The Big Apple. While the dark comedy commonly showcases the roommates arguing and fighting with each other, they've become a true family throughout four seasons and have embarked on all kinds of supernatural adventures.

The upcoming fifth season of the hugely successful comedy is primed to be its biggest one yet, paying off a long-standing want for one of the show's main characters. Since it has been almost a year since we last saw New York's resident blood-suckers, some may want a refresher course on where we last saw the vampiric friends and what they'll get up to in the next season. To learn all about the upcoming season's group of "facking guys", here is a comprehensive cast and character guide for What We Do in the Shadows Season 5.

Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz

Harvey Guillén has enjoyed a rather prolific voice acting career, having recently appeared in the critically acclaimed Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Before all of that, Guillén got his breakout role in What We Do in the Shadows as Guillermo.

Unlike most of the characters in the series, Guillermo de la Cruz is not a vampire. Instead, he's a servant known as a familiar to the clueless 700-year-old vampire, Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak). Guillermo fulfills all the duties that Nandor and the other vampires of their Staten Island home, such as performing repairs, paying the group's taxes, and luring prospective victims to the home for the vampires to feed on. The reason Guillermo does this is in the hope that one day Nandor will turn him into a vampire, fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming a bloodthirsty creature of the night. Guillermo later discovers that he is a descendant of the great vampire hunter, Van Helsing, which creates an interesting conflict of interest for the aspiring vampire.

Season 4 concluded with the cliffhanger of Guillermo contacting a vampire friend of his and paying him a considerable sum to turn him into a vampire. While he does get bitten, weeks go by, and Guillermo still hasn't gained any vampiric powers yet. Season 5 will almost certainly reveal whether Guillermo's vampire bite took or not, and his experienced vampire friends will probably try to help.

Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless

The eldest of the four vampires that live in Staten Island is Nandor, played by English actor and Cruella star Kayvan Novak.

Nandor is said to be well over 700 years old, therefore making him one of the older vampires in the show. One would think that would mean Nandor is wiser and more wordy, but he's possibly the most clueless character in the entire show, not knowing hardly anything about the modern world. That's why Nandor relies so heavily on Guillermo. While he appears to be cruel and demeaning towards his familiar, Nandor is actually quite fond of Guillermo and thinks of him as his closest companion. Still, not even Guillermo can help Nandor when he enters various fits of depression, usually inspired by flashbacks to his time as a commander in the Ottoman Empire.

Nandor appears to be as clueless as ever in the trailer for Season 5, thinking that a cut-out picture of Ryan Seacrest functions as a coupon for a local store. With Guillermo potentially becoming a vampire, this could generate a problem for the less-than-worldly Nandor.

Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth

Matt Berry's comedic chops are well-renowned in the actor's home country of Great Britain thanks to his work on Toast of London and The IT Crowd. Thanks to his outstanding performance as Laszlo Cravensworth in What We Do in the Shadows, Matt Berry has reached more audiences than ever, and for good reason.

The second resident of the vampiric home in Staten Island, Laszlo has spent the last few centuries married to his darling wife Nadja (Natasia Demetriou). As with any couple, they have their ups and downs, sometimes ending with a temporary open relationship and other times involving Nadia chasing Laszlo around the house. One time Laszlo even left the state for a week, taking on a new moniker of Jackie Daytona to escape a rival vampire he owed rent to. In recent seasons, Laszlo has also formed a surprising bond with Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), even going as far as to care for the energy vampire when he was reincarnated as a rapidly growing infant.

The trailer for Season 5 sees Laszlo trying to teach Guillermo (who he continues to refer to as Gizmo incorrectly) how to turn into a bat and fly.

Natasia Demetriou as Nadja Cravensworth

Natasia Demetriou became an instant breakout star for her performance as the hot-headed Nadja in What We Do in the Shadows.

Nadia is the one who bit Laszlo and turned him into a vampire, and they've been (mostly) happily married ever since. Nadja has gotten herself and her companions in more than a few hair-brained schemes over the years, and she's almost always the ringleader of those schemes. When Nadja and her companions are chosen to be the leaders of New York's Vampire Council, Nadja is the one who handles most of the day-to-day business, even getting the wild idea of opening a vampire-exclusive nightclub. Nadja is also almost always accompanied by a Nadja Doll, which is possessed by a ghostly human version of Nadja.

In Season 5, Nadja appears to be attempting to give some dating advice to a naive Colin Robinson.

Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson

In a show where every character could be considered a fan favorite, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson may be the most beloved character of all.

At first glance, Colin Robinson looks like any other human, but he's actually one of the most powerful and most common vampires there is. Colin Robinson is an energy vampire, so instead of feasting on blood, he feeds on human emotions, precisely that of boredom. He extracts this energy from being the most mundane person imaginable, regaling people with inescapable non-sequitur talk. Fans of the series were shocked to see Colin Robinson die on his 100th birthday in Season 3, only for it to be revealed that Robinson was reincarnated as a rapidly growing child. Eventually, Colin Robinson grew up and was back to his old self, not even remembering his time as a big-headed baby.

In his latest scheme to get more energy, Colin Robinson runs for office in Season 5, with the slogan "Fallin for Colin" assisting him in his campaign.

Kristen Schaal as The Guide

Kristen Schaal is best known for her voice-over work in hit animated shows like Bob's Burgers and Gravity Falls, so it's always a pleasure to see her act in live-action.

Known only as The Guide, Schaal's character is a dedicated servant of the Vampire Council and performs any and all needs that the council requires. Appearing first as a guest star in "The Trial", Schaal has since become a series regular and assists the new Vampire Council in all of their needs, regardless of how dumb those needs are.