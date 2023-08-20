The Big Picture Colin Robinson's attraction to the Nadja doll may be creepy, but it works comedically in What We Do In the Shadows Season 5.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 is heading into its final few episodes of the season, and it's been filled with all sorts of chaos from the vampires (and Guillermo). In Episode 3 of this season, "Pride Parade," the show brings its own take on a Freaky Friday scenario to the table, as Nadja and her doll swap bodies. This works out in Colin Robinson's (Mark Proksch) favor, who has held a deep, longtime attraction to the Nadja doll. Thanks to the swap, Colin may finally get to act on his feelings towards the Nadja doll — but Proksch has some thoughts about Colin's bizarre attraction.

During an interview with Collider's Christina Radish, conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Proksch shared his reaction to Colin Robinson's attraction to the Nadja doll. The more lowkey running gag of the series came to a blatant head in the "Pride" episode, as the Nadja doll was seeking a sexual partner and Colin — a last resort — was happy to oblige. Proksch said he finds the attraction creepy, but comedy-wise, it works.

"Colin Robinson would have sex with an envelope. He’s always up for whatever comes his way. I don’t know how we did this because it wasn’t written, but we established, early on, that Colin is attracted to the doll. It’s very disturbing to me, but it’s also very, very funny. It’s been written into the scripts, more and more. It’s just funny. And I was just teasing Tash. She had way more physical stuff to do than I did, which is why she went with the choreographer."

Colin Robinson Has Been on a Wild Journey

Sexual attraction to dolls aside, Colin Robinson has had his fair share of ups and downs this season. Early in the season, Colin was coming off being a child for nearly all of Season 4, and he was ready to re-enter the workforce. So, he took up a job as a restaurant server. Soon after, Colin tried his hand at public office, taking advantage of the energy-sapping the came with campaigning for Comptroller. More recently, he even became the most interesting vampire on Staten Island. It wasn't great for him, though, as it barred him from feeding. Finally, in the latest episode, Colin briefly became a "cool" teacher, his feeding tactics back on track.

Revisit Colin's stint at teaching in the clip below: