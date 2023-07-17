What We Do in the Shadows officially returned on July 13, kicking off another season of vampiric shenanigans as they find new ways to deliberately (or even accidentally) cause mayhem Staten Island. So far, viewers have already gotten a taste of what to expect from earlier trailers and the first two episodes. Now, FX shared a new teaser for the third episode of the season, airing this Thursday, July 20.

Entitled "Pride Parade," the upcoming episode features exactly what the title promises. Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) wants to host a pride parade in the neighborhood, but he can't do it alone. So, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) pitch in to help. Meanwhile, Nadja tries to help her doll — who is also angry at Nadja for a whole leg incident — achieve a long-held dream.

The latest trailer teases as much, promising what seems to be a pretty well put together parade, even if only local residents attended. It also reveals, though, that Sean has a bit of an agenda with the event: he's campaigning for borough comptroller. Still, everyone seems to be enjoying themselves. Beyond the parade, Nandor notices that something is going on with Laszlo and Guillermo. Viewers know that Laszlo is trying to solve Guillermo's slow-as-molasses transformation into a vampire, but Nandor's jealousy begins to peek out as he says that Laszlo is trying to impress Guillermo with his "quote unquote intelligence. End quote."

Image via FX

What's Happened So Far in What We Do in the Shadows Season 5

One of the main storylines already this season is Guillermo finally pursuing his long, longtime dream to become a vampire, which he does in the premiere episode. It is, hilariously and unfortunately, an extremely messy event, meaning his actual transformation is hardly going. So, he and Derek (Chris Sandiford) try to figure out why Guillermo isn't a full-fledged vampire yet, even turning to Baron Afanas (Doug Jones) for help. Near the end of Episode 2, a suggestive accusation by Laszlo leads Guillermo to think his secret is out. So, he spills the vampire beans. Elsewhere, The Guide (Kristen Schaal) has returned, attempting to become Nadja's best female friend in earnest. This also proves to be harder than The Guide anticipated. Colin Robinson also re-enters the workforce as a restaurant server, though he will eventually begin his own campaign for comptroller.

What We Do in the Shadows airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX, streaming next day on Hulu.