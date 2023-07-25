The Big Picture Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows is filled with chaotic and wild goings-on from the vampire group, including a Freaky Friday body swap and a trip to the mall.

The upcoming fourth episode, titled "The Campaign," will see Colin running for political office as Comptroller, while Nandor makes a new friend and Nadja reconnects with her roots.

Nadja's journey involves her exploring her Antipaxan heritage, and she hopes to reconnect with fellow Antipaxans. Meanwhile, Colin's campaign and Guillermo's slow transformation into a vampire continue to unfold throughout the season.

Another week, another new episode of What We Do in the Shadows. Our favorite chaotic vampires are back in action as Season 5 of the FX comedy continues. Naturally, this season has already been rife with wild goings-on from the group, including a Freaky Friday body swap with Nadja and her doll, a hilarious trip to the mall, and more. Today, FX shared a teaser for the upcoming fourth episode, which airs this Thursday, July 27.

Entitled "The Campaign," the next episode will see one of the group's own run for political office. Picture it now: Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) for Comptroller. He won't be the only one making new strides in his life, though. While Colin saps the energy out of Staten Island, Nandor (Kayvan Novak) makes a new friend, and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) will reconnect with her roots.

The new teaser kicks off with a brief scene featuring Colin in what seems to be a class for newly single people. While the background suggests the class is meant to help someone move forward from heartbreak, Colin has a bit of a different approach. In what's probably meant to be an exercise, Colin bears his heart quite earnestly. Elsewhere, Nandor proudly tells the others about his new friend, a Jewish man named Alexander, which leads to a very Nandor quip that takes the others by surprise. Meanwhile, Nadja treks back to Little Antipaxos, where she hopes to reconnect with fellow Antipaxans. She even brings Laszlo (Matt Berry) along for the journey, but he manages to offend everyone in the room almost immediately upon his arrival.

Image via FX

The Main Takeaways So Far From What We Do in the Shadows Season 5

Though What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 is still in the earlier episodes, this season has already introduced a few key story threads viewers can expect to see throughout. As mentioned, Nadja continues re-embracing her roots as an Antipaxan after Colin previously told her about Little Antipaxos. At some point in the season, she will also reconnect with a family, though whether it will actually be hers remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Colin's comptroller campaign will continue to play out as he becomes more involved with the community. From Episode 3, viewers also know he will be up against his neighbor Sean (Anthony Atamanuik). And, of course, there's that whole thing with Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) kind of becoming a vampire. However, his transformation is going painstakingly slow and is also a bit unusual in other respects.

New episodes of What We Do in the Shadows air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX, streaming next day on Hulu. Watch the new teaser below: