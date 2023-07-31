The Big Picture In the upcoming episode of What We Do in the Shadows, the vampires and Guillermo face potential exposure after a local water main break leads to unwanted attention.

The group's tactics to avoid attention range from creating new defenses at home to fleeing the town, with each member taking a different approach.

The teaser for the episode showcases the chaos that ensues, with Nandor's interview mishap, Nadja's desire to flee, Colin's traps, and Guillermo's level-headedness in the face of the situation.

What We Do in the Shadows is back again this week with the fifth episode of the season, and things are getting hectic. Viewers are already quite used to the dynamic within the group, but the upcoming episode brings one of the more chaotic episodes so far this season as the vampires and Guillermo face potential exposure. Recently, FX shared a teaser for the upcoming episode, airing Thursday, August 3.

Entitled "Local News," the episode will follow the group after a local water main break leads to a lot of unwanted attention placed on them. So, naturally, they take varying courses of action. Their tactics range anywhere from remaining at home and creating new defenses to being one foot out the door to flee town. Besides, everyone knows the best way to keep attention off yourself is to be as dramatic as possible.

The teaser showcases as much, leaning into the sheer chaos as everyone hits panic mode following Nandor's (Kayvan Novak) interview with a local news anchor — who mishears "Nandor the Relentless" as "Nandor De Laurentiis." Shortly after, Laszlo (Matt Berry) makes a call to someone with the bad news. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) screams about being driven out, something that dredges up some bad memories for her. She takes the "flee the city" approach, donning a new hair color with her bags packed and ready to go. Meanwhile, Colin (Mark Proksch) would rather stay and fight. So, he rigs up some traps that are likely to hurt someone. Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), though, remains level-headed and ready to enact a less stressful plan.

Image via FX

What Else Is in Store for What We Do in the Shadows Season 5

What We Do in the Shadows still has plenty of shenanigans up its sleeve for this season for everyone. Coming up, Guillermo will get a little more time in the spotlight when he gets injured and is accompanied by Nadja to urgent care. The jury's still out on whether his injury is vampire transformation related or due to something else. Colin will face his own struggles as feeding becomes more difficult. Following his extremely short stint running for comptroller, his energy supply is running a bit low. Meanwhile, Laszlo will eventually continue carrying on some experiments with unexpected results to follow.

New episodes of What We Do in the Shadows airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX, streaming next day on Hulu. Watch the new promo below: