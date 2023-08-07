The Big Picture This week's episode of What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 explores Guillermo's vampire transition, with some painful results.

Nadja takes Guillermo to an urgent care center after he hurts his foot, but it's questionable how much help they'll actually receive.

Colin, an energy vampire, struggles to feed and deal with the fact that people find him interesting.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 is diving back into Guillermo's vampire transition for this week's episode. The upcoming sixth episode of the season will see him and Laszlo continue experimenting — with some painful results. Today, FX shared the teaser for the episode. It airs this Thursday, August 10 on the network.

Entitled "Urgent Care," the episode follows Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) after he hurts his foot during an incident with Laszlo (Matt Berry). So, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) brings him to the urgent care center, although how much they'll actually be able to help is questionable. Meanwhile, Colin (Mark Proksch) is going through a bit of turmoil himself as he struggles to feed. It's getting rough out there for energy vampires.

The teaser reveals how Guillermo ends up getting hurt, and it seems he and Laszlo continue to test the limits of Guillermo's vampire abilities. This time, they tackle flying (no accompanying "Bat!" this time around). So, Guillermo perches on a second-story ledge inside the house, falling flat on his face and hurting his ankle in the process. At the urgent care, which is actually a veterinary clinic, the vet says Guillermo's ankle is "healing nicely," but he also suggests another alternative that has Guillermo beginning to panic.

Image via FX

Colin Robinson Is Accidentally Interesting

Colin Robinson finds himself in a new dilemma: people actually find him interesting. This causes quite an issue for Colin, an energy vampire who banks on being incredibly dull in order to feed. The teaser even unveils a fun fact about Colin that takes the others by surprise: he was in Vietnam. We also see the toll not being able to feed takes on Colin, whose energy levels slowly diminish as he's unable to regularly maintain them. Since he no longer has the Comptroller campaign to fall back on, he must now find a new mass source of energy.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 will continue to follow Guillermo's vampire transition through the remainder of the season. Nadja also continues to work towards eradicating a hex she recently learned she has, while The Guide (Kristen Schaal) tries her best to fit in with the crew, including truly befriending Nadja. This season also stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor. It was executive produced by Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush.

What We Do in the Shadows airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu. Watch the new promo below: