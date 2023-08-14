The Big Picture Laszlo's experiments in What We Do in the Shadows continue to yield interesting and bizarre results.

Nadja gives back to her community while Nandor and Colin become teachers in this week's episode.

Episode 7 of Season 5 will air on Thursday, August 17.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 is inching towards its final few episodes, and things are getting scientific. In the upcoming seventh episode, Laszlo expands his experimental horizons after a big discovery in the previous episode. Colin and Nandor also try something new. Ahead of Episode 7's release on Thursday, August 17, FX shared a new promo for the episode. Entitled "Hybrid Creatures," this week's episode continues following Laszlo (Matt Berry) and his latest foray into different experiments.

Though Laszlo first began the tests to figure out what was going on with Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Laszlo has uncovered even more interesting results. Meanwhile, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) gives back to her community, and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) become teachers.

The latest teaser centers on the group, sans Nadja. Its begins at a community college in Staten Island, where Nandor is ready to spread knowledge — which he very confidently spells as "nolej." In another area, Colin embraces his new role as the cool teacher, with a fedora and kicked up feet to match. He also ensures his students know that "history is written by the oppressors." Back at the house, Laszlo expands his tests, now infusing Guillermo's DNA with stray animals. This episode, it seems dogs will be the focus.

What's the Deal With Laszlo's Experiments?

Earlier in the season, Laszlo first began his experiments to figure out why Guillermo's transition into a vampire was so strange. In the previous episode, Laszlo shared that he injected frogs with Guillermo's DNA, which yielded some interesting results. The frogs grew hair and even gained small powers of their own. This in turn prompted Laszlo to test Guillermo's flight ability, which went surprisingly well until Guillermo fell and broke his ankle. By the end of the episode, one frog even began to talk. So, of course Laszlo will continue testing the bounds of his experiments.

Unfortunately, Laszlo's experimenting also led to Nadja learning that Guillermo was turning into a vampire. A wandering frog nearly blew the secret to Nandor, too, but Nadja decided not to spill the beans just yet. As for Colin, he doesn't know either, but he knows that something fishy is going on with Guillermo.

What We Do in the Shadows airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX, streaming next day on Hulu. Watch the new teaser below: