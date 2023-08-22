The Big Picture Laszlo is struggling with the toll of helping Guillermo, and it's finally taking a noticeable effect on him in the next episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

The upcoming episode will see Laszlo shut down, with the group holding a roast in his honor, where dark secrets may be revealed.

Guillermo's secret transition into being a vampire is still safe from Nandor, but with Colin growing suspicious, it may not stay hidden for long.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 is in the home stretch, with just a few episodes left until the season wraps up. Throughout this season, Laszlo has been hard at work to help Guillermo, but it's finally starting to take a toll on him. And no one else is quite sure why. Today, FX shared a new teaser featuring an exhausted Laszlo. The episode, entitled "The Roast," airs this Thursday, August 24.

As mentioned, the upcoming eighth episode of the season will see Laszlo (Matt Berry) shut down, something especially notable following his biggest, uh, kind of success with the Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) hybrids. Additionally, the group will hold a roast in Laszlo's honor. However, as these things tend to go, some dark secrets will come to light. Will Colin (Mark Proksch) and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) finally learn what Guillermo and Laszlo have been doing... in the shadows?

The promo, naturally, centers on Laszlo, who is wholly unresponsive to his surroundings. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) expresses her concern, lamenting how something is wrong with him. Even Colin seems a bit worried. He reveals that nothing he does gets a reaction for Laszlo. And because nothing is complete without a good visual aid, the teaser shows one of Colin's tactics. Meanwhile, Guillermo acknowledges Laszlo's hard work, as we see yet another attempt at him flying — or falling, rather. He and Nandor also have a brief conversation, in which Nandor mentions a secret that Guillermo may be keeping. Thankfully, Nandor only thinks that Guillermo has been using his coffin for normal human things.

Image via FX

Guillermo's Real Secret Is Still Safe...For Now

As viewers already know by now, Guillermo has been enduring a painfully slow and bizarre transition into being a vampire. For most of the season so far, only Laszlo knew about the change, with Nadja later finding out. However, Nandor is still none the wiser, and for the sake of Guillermo's life, it's best he remains in the dark. In Guillermo's desperation to become a vampire, he never learned that practically the worst thing he could do is ask another vampire who's not his master to change him. Even in last week's episode, Guillermo and Laszlo managed to keep Laszlo's hybrids a secret. However, there's no telling just yet what secrets will come to light during the roast. With Colin also suspicious of Guillermo, it's only a matter of time until something clicks for Nandor.

What We Do in the Shadows airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu. Watch the new teaser below: