The Big Picture The Season 5 finale of What We Do in the Shadows sees the group going on a little getaway, with the vampires and Guillermo traveling to a mysterious vampire's estate.

The first episode of the two-part finale, "A Weekend at Morrigan Manor," involves interesting activities fit for vampires, while the second episode, "Exit Interview," focuses on the search for Guillermo.

The teaser highlights a traditional hunt, with Nandor relying on Guillermo's scent tracking ability, but Guillermo reminds him that he is not a bloodhound.

Another season of What We Do in the Shadows has come and gone, with the Season 5 finale airing this Thursday. The group has been through quite a lot this season, from Guillermo's slow transition into a vampire to Nadja dealing with a hex, and more. However, it seems things may end on a semi-nice note as the group heads on a little getaway. Ahead of the two-episode finale on August 31, FX shared a new teaser.

The first of the two episodes, "A Weekend at Morrigan Manor," will see the vampires and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) travel to a mysterious vampire's massive estate. While there, they will partake in some interesting activities – but ones that are fitting for vampires, of course. The second episode, "Exit Interview," sets the crew down a different path as they search for Guillermo, who's nowhere to be found.

The teaser centers on the weekend trip, with Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) especially excited to be out of the mansion for a bit. Once they arrive, their host isn't around, but they made sure their guests have entertainment. Namely, in the form of a "traditional hunt" in which the vampires must chase down a group of humans. Nandor already has a tactic in mind: rely on Guillermo to track using scent. But, as Guillermo reminds Nandor, he is not a bloodhound, and no... he will not smell what Nandor offered up.

Image via FX

What Else Is Ahead for What We Do in the Shadows?

The previous episode still leaves that big ol' vampire Guillermo thread hanging, especially when it comes to Nandor now being the only one left to learn about Guillermo's transition. Even Baron Afanas (Doug Jones) found out — and then was accidentally burned by the sun by Guillermo... again. Perhaps Nandor discovering the actual truth leads to Guillermo's disappearance? Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) still has her season long hex to figure out, though she still hasn't made much headway unravelling the tricky situation. Additionally, viewers have another season to look forward to, as the show had gained a double renewal last year. Due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, any writing and other updates on Season 6 are on hold, but it is still confirmed and on the way.

The two-episode Season 5 finale of What We Do in the Shadows airs Thursday, August 31, at 10 p.m. ET on FX, streaming next day on Hulu. Watch the teaser below: