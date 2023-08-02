The Big Picture Laszlo and Guillermo's relationship has never really existed, with Laszlo showing little regard for Guillermo and dismissing him as a nuisance.

Guillermo's newfound skills and confidence start to shift the dynamics between him and Laszlo in Season 4.

In Season 5, Laszlo agrees to help Guillermo figure out his vampire transformation, leading to a unique bond and strained relationship between Guillermo and Nandor.

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows has a stellar ensemble cast. As the show has gone on and the characters have become more settled, we’ve gotten to see a variety of fun dynamics emerge with characters both new and old. In earlier seasons, we’ve focused a lot on the relationship between the familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) and his master Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and her husband Laszlo (Matt Berry), and even Lazslo and their odd roommate the energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). As a sitcom, What We Do in the Shadows relies heavily on how the dynamics of these characters have changed over time. And the relationship that seems to have changed the most is the one between Guillermo and Laszlo.

Laszlo and Guillermo Never Had Much of a Relationship

Laszlo and Guillermo never had much focus on their individual dynamic in the earlier seasons of the show. Like all the other vampires, Laszlo shows little regard for Guillermo and seems the most indifferent to him out of everyone which is a feat in itself. The disrespect and dismissal Guillermo experiences is the show’s longest-running gag, though Laszlo seems to have the least regard for Guillermo as he’s the one who most frequently calls him “Gizmo” (seemingly incapable of remembering his name despite his 10+ years of service). In Seasons 1 and 2 Laszlo openly sees Guillermo as a nuisance. Even when Guillermo helps Colin Robinson save Nadja, Nandor, and Laszlo after they’ve been sentenced to death by the Vampiric Council, Laszlo shows no signs of having any more regard for Guillermo. Things only start to change at the end of Season 2 when Guillermo has to save everyone yet again and reveals his lineage as a Van Helsing.

From here on, things start to shift for Guillermo. First, the vampires see him as a threat. They lock him in a cage until he convinces them to trust him again, and he not only goes back to being their faithful familiar but also takes on the role of bodyguard. But, they all still treat him like a joke. What has been changing though is Guillermo, because with his newfound skills, he starts to build confidence. He could kill all of them if he really wanted, but he doesn’t because he’s a good little familiar.

A lot of Laszlo’s time in Season 3 is spent developing the friendship between him and Colin Robinson before Colin Robinson’s untimely demise, but as we reach the end of the season, Laszlo does play a key role in one major story beat for Guillermo. Laszlo and Nadja were meant to go to England together for Nadja to join the Supreme Vampire Council but at the last moment, Laszlo decides not to go, pushing Guillermo into the crate he was meant to be in, and sending him across the Atlantic while he stays behind. This means Guillermo misses the train he was meant to take with Nandor and the vacation they were meant to go on together. This starts an ongoing rupture in Nandor and Guillermo’s relationship.

Guillermo Gains More Confidence in Season 4

Once Guillermo’s relationship with Nandor starts to falter and his faith in his master begins to dwindle, we start to see more dimensions of Guillermo’s relationship with other members of the cast. Nadja agrees to play his fake girlfriend when he’s not ready to come out to his parents (and eventually helps him actually come out). He and Laszlo bicker over how best to raise the Baby Colin Robinson, who remains a wildcard. But throughout Season 4 we see Guillermo start to discover more of himself and his place in this house outside of being Nandor’s most loyal goon. He’s gaining more confidence in standing up for himself, becoming more willing to mess with or outright trick the others. In the episode where they’re trying to get young Colin Robinson into school, it’s only after Guillermo steps in to pretend to be the parent that they finally make progress. And by the end of Season 4, they’ve been full-on co-parenting together. They still snipe at each other and Laszlo still calls him “Gizmo” sometimes, but things have clearly shifted quite a lot.

'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 5 Gives Laszlo & Guillermo a Secret

This brings us to Season 5, where these two are finally paired up for a major ongoing storyline. At the end of Season 4, Guillermo had finally gotten fed up waiting for Nandor to finally turn him into a vampire and sought out the help of his recently-turned vampire friend Derek (Chris Sandiford). Derek agrees to bite him, but as we enter the season, we see the transformation hasn’t exactly been going great for Guillermo. The bite worked, but he barely manifested any vampire powers. He can still walk in the sun, eat food, and still can’t turn into a bat. He’s worried about his transformation but also that Nandor (and the rest) will find out what he did, especially since his choice might have disastrous consequences. But when Guillermo thinks Laszlo’s figured his vampire secret out, he fesses up, and rather than expose him or kill him on the spot, Laszlo agrees to help Guillermo figure out what’s going on. And so they start spending tons of time together experimenting and being cagey with Laszlo to figure things out. He's teaching the boy science!

Every relationship in this show has a distinct edge. Laszlo and Nadja are the power couple, Guillermo and Nadja are an unlikely duo of friends, Colin Robinson and Laszlo are surprisingly well-suited to each other, and Nandor, despite being the oldest, kind of feels like everyone’s younger brother. All of these actors are extremely talented in their roles but Guillén as Guillermo and Berry as Laszlo have always stood out. Guillén is constantly striking a perfect balance between the straight man and the odd one out, and much has already been said about how Matt Berry delivers lines in a way no one else would even think to. They’re both scene stealers, so it was only a matter of time until they got paired together for something bigger than a one-off episode. And with this angle of deception as they try to solve the mystery of Guillermo’s messed-up vampirism, we get to not only see the unique bond developing between these two, but how it strains existing dynamics in the show, especially the one between Guillermo and Nandor.

The What We Do in the Shadows universe doesn’t have many world-shaking events. By the end of each season, things tend to reset. Colin Robinson’s death was dramatic, but in the end, we got him back. Guillermo’s reveal as a vampire hunter is dealt with within a few episodes. Nadja joining the Supreme Vampiric Council is undone between seasons. This is all to say that Guillermo becoming a vampire probably won’t change that much in the long run. We’ll see Guillermo and Laszlo bond and bicker, we’ll see the inevitable dramatic reveal of his vampirism, and we’ll probably see Laszlo throw him right under the bus when that happens. It’s just the way these two work, but knowing doesn’t make it any less delightful to watch.