The Big Picture Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows has impressed audiences with its creativity and outdoing itself all over again.

Guillermo's character arc includes an insane transformation, fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a member of the undead.

The scene featuring Guillermo's transformation was filmed on the first day of production with limited takes, and the actors had to improvise while dealing with blood gushing out.

With Season 5 of the critically acclaimed Jemaine Clement-created mockumentary series, What We Do in the Shadows off to the races, audiences continue to be impressed as the creative team has managed to outdo themselves all over again. From the gate, big changes are taking hold of everyone living (and not living) in the Vampire Residency. Of all the memorable moments setting Season 5 apart, there’s one that really has fans talking. After years of waiting and dutifully serving his master, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) took matters into his own hands to become a member of the undead. In an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish that was conducted before the beginning of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Guillén and his co-star Kristen Schaal sat down to talk about the character’s insane transformation.

Revealing when and how he came to find out about Guillermo’s major character arc, Guillén explained, “Shortly before we started production last year, I got on [a] Zoom meeting with Paul [Simms] and Sarah [Natfalis], and the writers and EPs, and we were talking about just where he was gonna go. I wanted to know a little bit before going into it, so that I could prepare for anything. If I had to do a lot of stunts this season, I wanted to be able to hit the gym more, just to get stamina.” But, unbeknownst to him, his character’s lifelong dream would finally come to fruition in the upcoming season, with the team sharing the news that Guillermo’s transformation would take place during the first day of filming.

“It was the first day back from last season,” Guillén recalls, “The last time we saw Guillermo in that outfit was in that convenience store with Derek, a year prior, so we literally picked up where we left off.” Sharing the massive weight of pressure that he felt alongside his co-star Chris Sandiford, who played Derek, the vampire that helped Guillermo take the jump into the afterlife, Guillén revealed that the duo knew going in that there would only be space for “one take because you have to clean up all that blood, which was gushing out, so we had to really get it and improvise on top of that.”

The Perfect Dynamic

Playing off the energy of one another Guillén says that he and Sandiford had a great time filming the scene, adding, “There’s gotta be much footage of us, slipping on blood with this gushing artery on my neck.” Chiming in to share her thoughts on Guillermo’s big break, Schaal, who plays The Guide, likened the scene between the two friends to “most people losing their virginity. It’s two virgins figuring it out, and it’s never what you think it’s gonna be in your head or what you see in the movies. The way it was written, it was just such a beautiful scene.”

Check out a trailer for the fifth season of What We Do in the Shadows below and tune into Hulu weekly on Thursdays for new episodes.