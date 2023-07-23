The Big Picture Guillermo and The Guide share the experience of feeling left out, while The Guide just wants to be Nadja's BFF.

Guillermo's journey this season reveals the heartbreak of realizing that the universe has different plans for you than what you desire.

The Pride float moment, featuring Guillermo, showcases his liberation and acceptance of his true self, despite the imperfect circumstances.

[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows.]In Season 5 of the FX comedy series What We Do in the Shadows, human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) has decided that he’s done waiting for Nandor (Kayvan Novak) to turn him into a vampire and takes matters into his own hands with his vampire friend Derek (Chris Sandiford), with very unfortunate and inexplicable results. At the same time, vampire bureaucrat The Guide (Kristen Schaal) wants to be more deeply embraced by this group who have known each other for centuries, but is finding it particularly challenging to figure out where she fits in.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Guillén and Schaal talked about telling such a relatable Guide story, how Guillermo is learning what it’s like when the universe has different plans for you than you have for yourself, that the dynamic Guillermo has with Laszlo (Matt Berry) is truly chef’s kiss comedy, exploring Guillermo’s awkward vampire journey, why it’s so important to the Guide to be accepted into this group, how wearing someone else’s sweat is the true meaning of friendship, and how special the Pride float moment was.

This interview was conducted prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Collider: As per usual, this show is batshit crazy, and I would expect nothing less. What are you guys most excited about fans getting to see this season, specifically when it comes to the arcs for your characters?

KRISTEN SCHAAL: There are so many things this season I’m excited about, that don’t relate to me. There are some things coming up that I have never seen before, in all my years. Some of the things that I got to do, I don’t wanna give away, but I cannot wait for you to see it. Mostly, I’m excited for everyone to see a relatable Guide story about being left out. I think we’ve all been left out.

Image via FX Networks

I definitely felt for her, watching that.

SCHAAL: Yeah.

HARVEY GUILLÉN: Guillermo and The Guide have that in common. I feel like they connected in seasons past, but The Guide wanted something more than just a friendship for a little bit and that was off putting for Guillermo. But they really do have a lot in common. They’re always left out and need to feel like they’re on their own, so it would have been a cool idea to join forces.

SCHAAL: I know! But The Guide wanted more from Guillermo. He’s got that sexy Van Helsing blood. That’s not his fault. That’s not her fault. That’s just the way it is. What are you gonna do? To be honest, The Guide is doing pretty good respecting Guillermo.

GUILLÉN: Yes, the boundaries were set and that line was not crossed again, but it’s always hard to go back into a friendship after that. That’s not what he wants. But I’m excited for Guillermo to go on his journey this season. Sometimes you think you want something really badly, and it’s all you want and wish for in the world, and maybe the universe has different plans for you. Sometimes that can be heartbreaking to realize. He has a really emotional roller coaster this season with the outcome of everything, so I’m excited for people to see that and to see that different side of him.

How much did you know about Guillermo’s arc this season, going in? Did you know how the whole vampire thing would ultimately turn out for him, or did you not find out until later on?

GUILLÉN: Shortly before we started production last year, I got on Zoom meeting with Paul [Simms] and Sarah [Natfalis], and the writers and EPs, and we were talking about just where he was gonna go. I wanted to know a little bit before going into it, so that I could prepare for anything. If I had to do a lot of stunts this season, I wanted to be able to hit the gym more, just to get stamina. That was the angle of wanting to know. And then, they told me, “Okay, here’s what we’re doing.” And I was like, “What?!” They told me about was Laszlo and Guillermo would be doing, and the creations that came out of it were mindblowing. It’s insane. It’s just chef’s kiss comedy. It’s really great.

Image via FX Networks

What was it like to finally shoot a scene with Guillermo getting bitten, after all this time of talking about it?

GUILLÉN: It was the first day on set. It was the first day back from last season. The last time we saw Guillermo in that outfit was in that convenience store with Derek, a year prior, so we literally picked up where we left off. We went to work with almost a year gap in between, so it was weird to just go back to what was happening and to do that scene. You only really get one take because you have to clean up all that blood, which was gushing out, so we had to really get it and improvise on top of that. To do that with Chris [Sandiford], who plays Derek, was so fun. There’s gotta be much footage of us, slipping on blood with this gushing artery on my neck. It was fun to do, and the crew was laughing. Afterwards, that room was like a murder scene. Shout out to our set designer and our props, and everyone in the crew who had to clean up all that blood and reset for another take.

SCHAAL: That was one of my favorite things that I read from Season 5, that scene between Guillermo and Derek. It just reminds me of most people losing their virginity. It’s two virgins figuring it out, and it’s never what you think it’s gonna be in your head or what you see in the movies. The way it was written, it was just such a beautiful scene. Even though it’s two people doing vampire things, it’s so relatable. When you lose your virginity, it’s awkward.

GUILLÉN: I’ll let you know when it happens.

SCHAAL: I’m just telling you, it’s gonna be a little awkward, Harvey.

Why is it so important for The Guide to be accepted by this particular vampire clique? Would she really want to live in the house with them? Does she really know what she’s getting herself into with this group?

SCHAAL: That’s a great question. I’ve wondered that myself because they just don’t really seem to want her around. In this world of vampires, finding vampires that are a family might be rare, so maybe she’s glomming onto one of the few things she’s come across in her long, long life, hoping that she can wiggle her way in. That’s my guess. Let’s be honest, they’re all so charming. She definitely finds something lovely in each one of them. Nandor is the powerful warrior she’s always known about. Laszlo connects to all the characters because he’s got a surprising warmth to him. He looks out for The Guide.

Image via FX Networks

What do you think it is about Nadja that makes The Guide want to be her BFF?

SCHAAL: The Nadja character is so fun because she does not give two shits about anything. She’s self-absorbed, but she’s not self-conscious. She just goes for things. She has a courage and a fierceness that is really fun. She wants to open a nightclub, so she does it and she’s good at it. She wants to have a long-term, great relationship with Laszlo, so she does it. She always just figured it out and she’s very competent. When she has an idea, she gets it done, and it’s a fun ride to be on.

Harvey, you briefly had some contacts in your eyes, you had big ears, and you’ve had some little wings coming out of your back. Is there any one of these weird temporary vampire things that Guillermo would actually like to have?

GUILLÉN: If it comes with the package, he’d like everything that goes with it. He just didn’t imagine it going that way. When Guillermo was watching Interview with the Vampire and having fantasies of becoming a vampire himself, it was the sexy allure of that vampire in period clothing, but that’s not what it’s turning out to be. Like Kristen said, it’s just like your first time. It’s not what you imagined. It’s not happening the way that he thought it would, so I don’t think any of it is appealing, so far. It’s annoying him that it’s a process to get there, and why is it a process for him? It’s a good question. He’s disappointed, the way it’s all coming together, at the last minute.

Image via FX Networks

How does Guillermo feel about having to rely on Laszlo for help? Is Laszlo really helpful, in any situation?

GUILLÉN: He’s found himself in a place where he has no one else. He can’t confide in Nandor about this, especially finding out through Laszlo what that would entail, if he found out. By necessity sometimes, the last person that you think would be your ally is your new best friend. It’s out of necessity that this bond is formed. And it shows a little bit of softness with both characters, when maybe in the past they weren’t as close. Laszlo is the one that nicknamed him Gizmo, which he doesn’t like, so they’ve never been too chummy or close. They raised a child together, but then, shortly after, they got divorced. That’s a traditional story because who hasn’t gotten divorced. But they keep having each other’s backs when needed, and at the end of the day, that’s a true sign of friendship. You might not be best friends, day to day, calling each other and eating popcorn or drinking blood on the other line. But when they need each other, they know they have each other’s backs.

And whose sweat can you wear, if you can’t wear your friend’s sweat?

GUILLÉN: That’s why I always ask my friends to wear my sweat. That’s the test of friendship.

Kristen, what would make The Guide happy? If she could get her way, what does she want?

SCHAAL: I think she just wants to be invited. Sometimes I just wanna be invited, even if I don’t wanna go.

GUILLÉN: You do get invited all the time to everything, but you don’t go.

SCHAAL: It’s true. But I love that invite, and I feel really bad because I can’t go. Although, I did not get invited to the Maldives.

GUILLÉN: That’s because we sent ravens.

Image via FX Networks

Harvey, Guillermo on the pride float brought a tear to my eye. What was that like to shoot?

GUILLÉN: It was nostalgic for me, being queer myself and going to my first pride event. It was like that first time that you’re out, as your completely full, authentic self, as opposed to before when you might have been more cautious or holding back because you were keeping something from someone. That’s so liberating. The idea that Guillermo is finally breathing and living in his body and owning his space is so nice to see. It’s not the best scenario, but he’s like, “Actually, I would love to go to this.” At first, he’s a little bit hesitant because of how it comes about, but then it’s just the way he’s supposed to experience it, for the first time. And it was so great to see all the vampires cheering. The sign they make on the float for him, which is just really lovely and simple and true, “Gay guy.” It’s just a nice gesture to show that these vampires, although sometimes complete a-holes to him, deep down inside, have a small ounce that still beats as a beating heart and could potentially show a sign of being nice to a human being.

What We Do in the Shadows airs on Thursday nights on FX and is available to stream at Hulu.