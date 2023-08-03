The Big Picture A new video from FX emphasizes the natural chemistry between actors Kayvan Novak and Harvey Guillén, who have developed a tight-knit bond while working on What We Do in the Shadows.

Nandor and Guillermo's relationship has been a central focus of the series, with Guillermo evolving from a loyal servant to a more confident individual who is tired of waiting to become a vampire.

In Season 5, tensions rise as Guillermo seeks to become a vampire and Nandor feels his familiar slipping away. Jealousy, subterfuge, and other storylines set the stage for hilarious late-season fireworks.

At the heart of What We Do in the Shadows is the relationship between Nandor the Relentless and his loyal familiar Guillermo. The two don't exactly see eye-to-eye at times, especially as their rift grows wider than ever in Season 5, but they each need the other to some degree and care for one another, even if Nandor isn't always the best at showing it. Elevating these two on-screen is the excellent chemistry between their actors Kayvan Novak and Harvey Guillén who add more life to the pair. Now, FX is putting their real-life friendship to the test in a new video where they reflect on their bond forged while starring in the critically-acclaimed comedy series.

One thing the video emphasizes is the natural chemistry the two actors share. Regarding when they first met, Guillén revealed it was on the set of the FX comedy rather than at a chemistry read to see if they were a good fit. While he initially had reservations about jumping into What We Do in the Shadows without knowing if his main scene partner would be a good fit, those fears melted away from the first time Novak greeted him with a "Hey, man!" From Guillén's favorite pizza to Novak's favorite coffee, the duo proves they know each other well and have their fair share of great memories together while working on the show. Guillén says he specifically admires Novak's ability on set to put everyone else at ease which goes a long way toward making the two gel so well together in the series. They close out with some heartwarming answers regarding their favorite moments together and Novak's favorite holiday which only further show the tight-knit bond they've formed on the show.

Where Do Nandor and Guillermo Stand in What We Do in the Shadows?

Although What We Do in the Shadows also gives plenty of time to the other Staten Island vampires like Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and now The Guide (Kristen Schaal), how Nandor and Guillermo's relationship evolves has been a throughline for the series. Over four seasons, Guillermo has evolved from the meek and loyal servant willing to do his master's bidding if it means finally becoming a vampire himself to a more confident, independent person with Van Helsing blood who's tired of waiting for his dream to come true. He and Nandor naturally butt heads as the vampire strings him along, even though the vampire does care for him more than he'll admit and even acquiesces to him to make his life as a familiar just a bit better.

Image via FX

What's in Store for Nandor and Guillermo in Season 5?

Everything's coming to a head in Season 5. Guillermo is finally ready to become a vampire and pays a friend to finally make it happen. Nandor begins to feel his familiar slipping away from him as he spends far more time with Laszlo trying to determine if the transformation is happening as intended. There's a looming tension too as Guillermo faces the death of both himself and Nandor if his secret of being turned by another vampire is found out as it would bring the greatest shame imaginable upon his master. With so much jealousy and subterfuge, along with storylines revolving around a hex plaguing Nadja, Colin Robinson's campaign for public office, and The Guide's struggles to fit in, Season 5 is setting up for some serious and hilarious late-season fireworks.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 airs new episodes every Thursday on FX. Check out the video of Novak and Guillén below.