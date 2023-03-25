The mockumentary as a genre has been around since as early as the 1930s, evolving over the years to produce masterpieces like This Is Spinal Tap (1984), not to mention award-winning shows like The Office, Arrested Development, and Parks and Recreation. But what makes the mockumentary so appealing? Is it the sly parody of the seriousness displayed by actual documentaries and their subjects? Or how the camera provides small moments of reality and intimacy to connect us to the same characters that we're laughing at? Does the entertainment provided by the depiction of an ordinary world with ordinary people give us hope that our ordinariness can somehow be extraordinary as well? Or maybe we just love breaking down that fourth wall. Whatever the reason, the mockumentary is here to stay. And few are as much fun as the FX show What We Do in the Shadows (2019-Present).

Based on the Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement movie of the same name about New Zealand vampires navigating co-living, dating, and pursuing ancient feuds, the show moved the vampires to Staten Island and added a much-needed female vampire to the crew. The show is sharper than the movie (any time a character gets pompous or pretentious, they’re immediately cut down to a more manageable size) but also more affectionate; the vampires feel more like family than just roommates. But look elsewhere for the surreal beauty and gothic magic of immortality. These vampires are too busy trying to understand the Super Bowl and arguing about home renovations (too many bodies in the garden creates sinkholes, after all). And for a documentary series about the fictional undead, What We Do In the Shadows is still full of life: the show has been renewed for both a fifth and sixth season (which hasn't started filming yet).

So what can fans expect from the fifth season? Here's everything we know so far about What We Do in the Shadows Season 5.

Where and When Is What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Premiering?

Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows is expected to air on FX and stream on Hulu, and stream on Disney+ in the UK. There’s no official release date yet, but What We Do in the Shadows usually (but not always) airs its episodes in the summer, so it’s very likely that Season 5 is just a few months away. While you wait, you can watch all the previous seasons of the show on Hulu by clicking the button below.

Is There A What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Trailer Yet?

No, no trailer yet, so the best way to get in the mood for Season 5 is to watch Seasons 1-4. Keep an eye on this space though, because we will be updating it with the latest trailers as they are released. Bonus: check out this commercial for Nadja's nightclub:

Who’s In the Cast of What We Do in the Shadows Season 5?

Feel free to celebrate; all your favorite Big Apple vampires are coming back in Season 5. That means the full main cast of What We Do in the Shadows will be returning, including Matt Berry as debonair and horny Englishman-turned-vampire Leslie “Laszlo” Cravensworth; Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, his feisty Eastern-European wife (and creator); and Kayvan Novak as the perpetually lovelorn (and eldest of the vampires) Nandor the Relentless. Now that his character has gone from awkward adolescence to adulthood overnight, expect to see more of Mark Proksch as bland but hilarious energy vampire Colin Robinson as well. And the show wouldn’t be complete without its heart and soul, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz, the vampire familiar who recently came out of the closet.

But What We Do in the Shadows also excels in celebrity cameos. Whether it’s actors who have either played a vampire onscreen in the past (Tilda Swinton, Danny Trejo, Wesley Snipes, and Evan Rachel Wood, to name a few) or famous directors who are fans of the show (Sofia Coppola, Jim Jarmusch), expect to see more recognizable faces popping up. Finally, keep an eye out for the usual supporting characters–including Nick Kroll as the gang’s nemesis, the magic hat-stealing Simon the Devious; Kirsten Schaal as their often-frustrated guide from the Vampire Council; and Doug Jones as the ancient but somewhat fragmented vampire lord, The Baron.

Harvey Guillén revealed in November 2022 that filming on What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 was underway. Guillén also confirmed the end of filming with an Instagram post on December 8, 2022. The series is filmed in Toronto, Canada.

So What’s the Plot of What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 About?

Season 3 ended with a shock as all the roommates split up for different destinations all over the world. But Season 4's ending had some surprises too–namely, the sudden transformation of Colin Robinson from a shaggy-haired, Broadway-musical-loving pre-teen into his previous tan-suit-wearing corporate drone self. This might be particularly tough for Lazlo, who formed a paternal attachment to Baby Colin and stayed behind to raise him. Expect some emotional fireworks as they both adjust to the change.

Meanwhile, Nandor, with the help of a genie, chose one of his former wives, Marwa (Parisa Fakhri), as his future bride–only to watch the marriage slowly crumble. Normally, he’d be consoled by his familiar Guillermo, but not this time; Guillermo has had enough of Nandor’s continued refusal to turn him into a vampire and decides to take matters into his own hands. At the end of Season 4, Guillermo hands a bag of cash stolen from Nadja's nightclub as a bribe for his buddy Derek to share his immortal vampire gift. Did it work? And how will his family, with their Van Helsing blood and hatred for vampires, react to Guillermo finally joining the ranks of the undead? Nadja and The Guide said goodbye to their vampire nightclub, which Nadja burned for the insurance money. Of course, the scheme might have worked better if she had bought insurance first. But the dramatic Nadja is never short of dreams or ambition; watch for her to find new worlds to conquer in Season 5.

These centuries-old creatures of the night might be seeking love and fulfillment--but they're just as likely to spend the evening obsessing about a chain email. But regardless of plot twists (and the show has never been afraid of big changes), expect Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows to continue masterfully blending the banal and the surreal with each sublimely funny, surprisingly touching episode.