Summer is here, and so, too, is another season of Staten Island's wackiest band of vampires getting up to all sorts of things. This July, FX's What We Do in the Shadows returns for its fifth season, picking up from some of the biggest cliffhangers left in Season 4's wake. With just a little over a month left until Season 5, FX shared a new poster with our favorite crew back in action.

The new poster shows the core group of vampires and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) as they take flight to who knows where. Of course, it features Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), as Guillermo grips tightly onto Laszlo's ankles. The moon is quite high up, after all, and Guillermo can't fly (yet...). However, it also seems this season will bring Kristen Schaal's The Guide into the fold in a little more integral way this season, as she is also with the group.

For now, few plot details are confirmed for Season 5, though Season 4 offers some idea of what to expect going in. First and foremost, Season 4 ended with Guillermo taking a major step to become a vampire, turning to one of his vampire friends with a hefty bribe in tow. Will his years long wish finally come to fruition? While viewers have to wait and see, Guillén recently offered a teaser about his upcoming journey, saying, "Guillermo is done waiting for his turn. Guillermo is taking matters into his own hands. And Guillermo is taking no prisoners."

Image via FX Productions

RELATED: 'What We Do In The Shadows' Star Harvey Guillén on How Guillermo Is Done Waiting in Season 5

Where Did What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Leave the Others?

While Guillermo pursues his mission, the others now have a solid reason to return to their plans of conquering Staten Island. Colin Robinson is no longer a child. As such, he was able to access the group's bank account, so they can finally repair their disheveled mansion. Additionally, Nadja hit a big snag with her nightclub, but perhaps she'll take it has a valuable lesson. Meanwhile, Nandor and Guillermo's relationship is rockier than ever following Nandor's actions with Marwa and Guillermo's boyfriend Freddie. They may be fighting, but there's still time for them to reach some sort of better understanding.

What We Do in the Shadows returns Thursday, July 13 on FX. Check out the new poster below: