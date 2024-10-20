What We Do in the Shadows returns for its final season on October 21, bringing the beloved comedy horror series to an end after six seasons. Following the misadventures of a group of vampires and their familiar, What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 focused on Guillermo's (Harvey Guillén) newfound vampirism and his attempts at hiding it from Nandor (Kayvan Novak), with some help from Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Laszlo (Matt Berry) along the way. Showrunner Paul Simms has said to expect some big surprises for the show's final season, so let's take a look back at the events of Season 5 before What We Do in the Shadows returns for one last hurrah.

Guillermo Goes Behind Nandor’s Back To Become a Vampire

Throughout What We Do in the Shadows, Guillermo has wanted nothing more than to become a vampire, but after 13 years of Nandor stringing him along, Guillermo finally decides to take matters into his own hands. Tired of waiting for Nandor to turn him, Guillermo gets his friend Derek (Chris Sandiford) to do it instead. The problem is, as Nandor's familiar, only he is allowed to turn Guillermo into a vampire, and getting anyone else to do it is the highest dishonor. After finding this out, Guillermo spends most of the season trying to hide his vampirism from Nandor because if he were to find out, Nandor would have to kill him.

As a descendant of famed vampire hunter Van Helsing, Guillermo's transformation into a vampire is stunted because his vampire hunter DNA clashes with his new vampire DNA. When Guillermo accidentally tells Laszlo he had Derek bite him, he asks Laszlo for help figuring out why he hasn't fully turned yet. Laszlo conducts a number of experiments, including mixing Guillermo's DNA and the DNA of stray animals, producing a number of horrifying Guillermo/animal hybrid creatures. At first, Guillermo isn't able to fly, sprouting tiny but ineffective wings, though he is able to fully turn into a bat by the end of the season. As Season 5 progresses, Nadja and the rest of the gang find out about Guillermo's betrayal but agree to keep it a secret from Nandor until all is revealed in Episode 9.

Furious, Nandor tries to find Guillermo by stalking a local Panera Bread, but after a chat with Patton Oswalt, Nandor reflects on their friendship and decides not to kill Guillermo. While Guillermo is hiding in a motel, Nandor is able to lure him out by calling him from Guillermo's mother's apartment, knowing he would do anything to protect her. Nandor decides to let Guillermo continue living with them as a vampire and has him drink human blood in order to fully turn him. It works, but when it comes time for them to hunt, Guillermo can't bring himself to kill and eat an innocent human, and realizes he isn't cut out for life as a vampire after all. Nandor holds a fake "Ceremony of Vampiric Transmogrification," giving Guillermo one last chance to become a vampire, and Guillermo says he would rather remain a human. In order to change him back, Guillermo would have to kill the vampire who turned him, but he can't bring himself to kill Derek, so Nandor does so instead. But Guillermo and Laszlo do end up bringing Derek's body to the Necromancer (Benedict Wong) afterward, who resurrects him as a zombie.

Nadja Reconnects With Her Antipaxan Roots

While Guillermo is trying his best to keep Nandor from finding out he's been turned, the rest of the gang go on their own adventures. Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) runs for comptroller and reunites with his Season 1 love interest Evie (Vanessa Bayer), while Nadja discovers Staten Island's Little Antipaxos neighborhood and reconnects with her culture. She befriends a local Antipaxan family who take her in as their own, even introducing them to Laszlo. Throughout the season, she's afflicted with a mysterious hex and seeks to make up for her past wrongdoings by teaching Antipaxan immigrants to assimilate to American culture.

The Guide Forces Her Way Back Into the Group

Throughout Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows, the Guide (Kristen Schaal) tries to make her way back into the group, attempting to befriend Nadja in particular, who complains about having no female friends. Like Guillermo, despite her best efforts, the Guide is consistently excluded from the group, and in Season 5, takes some major steps to remain in their circle. Nadja's aforementioned hex was made up by the Guide so that Nadja would hang out with her, and in Episode 9, she invites everyone to an art show featuring her paintings of all four of them, but they aren't interested. She then sends the group a fake invitation to Morrigan Manor and traps each one of them in silver cages to punish them for mistreating and excluding her.

By the season finale, Laszlo, Nadja, Colin, and the Guide know about Guillermo's vampirism, but it's the Guide who accidentally tells Baron Afanas (Doug Jones) his secret. When she captures the vampires in Episode 9, she spares Guillermo, who was always nice to her but makes a not-so-subtle comment about Guillermo taking matters into his own hands, which forces the familiar to finally admit to Nandor that he had Derek turn him into a vampire.

What We Do in the Shadows is available to stream on Hulu in the US, with the first three episodes of Season 6 premiering on October 21.

