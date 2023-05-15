The bats (and Guillermo) are back. Almost. In just a couple of months, FX's What We Do in the Shadows is heading back to our screens. The network recently announced that the vampire mockumentary will return on Thursday, July 13. At this time, most plot details about the upcoming season are being kept under wraps. However, Season 4's ending gave viewers quite the cliffhanger to ponder.

In Season 4, the vampires and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) reunited back on Staten Island after being separated in the Season 3 finale. When they returned to the mansion, they found it was in complete disarray. Unfortunately, they didn't have the funds to fix it due largely in part to not knowing how to access their bank account. So, they instead pursued individual endeavors. Following the death and rebirth of Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), Laszlo (Matt Berry) took on something resembling a paternal role to raise the child. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) opened her own nightclub, that had a few hiccups along the way. Meanwhile, Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Guillermo went on the pursuit of love. And no, it wasn't with each other. Instead, Nandor got married and Guillermo had a secret beau.

How Did What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 End?

When the season finale rolled around, most of the major threads gained relatively closed endings -- save for that drama between Nandor and Guillermo. First, Colin finally grew up again and is back to being the energy sucking vampire viewers know and maybe love. This also meant the group finally had access to funds for dilapidated mansion repair. Nadja accidentally but kind of on purpose ruined her nightclub in the hopes of gaining insurance money -- but she had no insurance and burned a stack of cash she hid in the club. Guillermo, after several episodes of now understandable secrecy, introduced his boyfriend, Freddie. However, Nandor took it upon himself to wish his wife Marwa into an exact copy of Freddie, causing a massive rift between him and Guillermo.

However, the biggest thread left from Season 4 was in Guillermo's pursuit to become a vampire. Something he's been yearning for since day 1, he finally took a large step in the right direction. Armed with a bag of cash, Guillermo went to see a vampire friend, requesting he turn Guillermo. Of course, what happens next won't be revealed until Season 5. Considering Guillermo's vampire-slaying Van Helsing blood, he may or may not be facing quite the internal conflict with himself.

What We Do in the Shadows is created, executive produced, and written by Jemaine Clement. He writes and executive produces with Taika Waititi. Along with the mentioned cast, Kristen Schaal also stars in the series. The show will return for Season 6, which is likely to premiere sometime in 2024.

What We Do in the Shadows returns Thursday, July 13, on FX. Revisit our interview with the cast below: