We are one week away from the return of Staten Island's most chaotic group of vampires, as What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 gears up for its premiere. So far, FX has shared a number of teasers to keep anticipation up. Ahead of the Season 5 return on July 13, another new look at the season was released.

The latest teaser features the vamps making some type of attempt at blending in, something precipitated by Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) calling them out for "becoming very sloppy" in hiding the fact that they're vampires. Cue the complementing footage, which shows them zooming at inhuman speeds at the mall, flying away out in the open ("Bat!"), and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) revealing he's lived in the neighborhood since 1892. Don't worry though, he managed to mostly play it off as a joke.

Meanwhile, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) do their own thing -- with varying levels of what blending in means, of course. Colin remains the most relatively normal of the bunch, with the teaser showing another way in which he intends to help the community: sex education classes. Now, whether this will go well is a question for another time, but knowing Colin, his class probably won't be a very energetic one. On the other hand, Nadja is brimming with energy, embracing the dating scene in her typical confident (if not also slightly offputting) way. But we're still rooting for her.

Image via FX

RELATED: 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 5 Review: FX's Vampire Comedy Is Still Full of Hilarious Surprises

A Seasons Long Question May Finally Get Answered

One of the biggest plot points heading into Season 5 is whether Guillermo is finally, well and truly a vampire. Since Season 1, Guillermo's dream of becoming a vampire has been well-known, but the others would never commit to turning him. The Season 5 trailer first seemed to confirm that he started transitioning, after he took matters into his own hands. However, Guillermo doesn't exhibit most standard vampire traits, leaving us to wonder for now if the transition took root or if he is still Guillermo the human. Moreover, his vampire-slaying Van Helsing genes may also be vying for custody within him.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 premieres July 13 on FX. Watch the new teaser below: