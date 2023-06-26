How many vampires does it take to count a pile of rice grains? According to What We Do in the Shadows, it depends on how many vampires are around to see it. On July 13, the mockumentary returns for Season 5, and with it, a potential new vampire named Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). With just a little over two weeks to go, FX shared a new teaser featuring Guillermo testing the limits of his abilities.

The short teaser begins as Laszlo (Matt Berry) asks the group what comes to mind when they hear "vampire." Nothing clicks at first for Nandor (Kayvan Novak), but Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) offers up "kind" and "welcoming," followed by an example of her embodying a very loose definition of the words. Which is right on brand for her. Colin (Mark Proksch) supplies the rice comment, which they try doing for Guillermo. Perhaps luckily for him, he didn't seem to inherit that trait when he supposedly turned, but Nandor and Laszlo can't resist the compulsion to count. Finally, Nandor adds that vampires fly ("Bat!"), but Guillermo... cannot.

Based on the latest teaser, it seems that Guillermo's plans to become a vampire haven't quite panned out the way he was expecting. In the season trailer, he did, in fact, have another vampire bite him. However, the process was a rather messy one, so Guillermo may be about to learn that his longtime dream of being a vampire is still just a dream. Moreover, Guillermo earlier learned he is a descendant of the vampire slaying Van Helsing, which could also explain why the vampire traits didn't take to him.

Image via FX

RELATED: 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 5: Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

What Else to Expect in What We Do in the Shadows Season 5

Beyond Guillermo's maybe-turn as a vampire, his and Nandor's relationship continues down a rocky road, this time due to Nandor getting a bit jealous that Guillermo is spending less time with him. But it's really just because Laszlo is trying to help Guillermo. Meanwhile, Nadja contends with her own supernatural qualms when a previously undiagnosed hex begins to take hold. Colin, back in peak energy vampire form, runs for public office, hoping to gain the Comptroller position. Last but not least, The Guide (Kristen Schaal) becomes a greater part of the group, though she struggles to fit in with them.

What We Do in the Shadows returns with Season 5 on Thursday, July 13, at 10 p.m. ET on FX. Watch the new teaser below: