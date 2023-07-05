The Staten Island vampires will be introduced to a mythical new place in Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows - the mall. A new teaser for the mockumentary series sees the gang explore everything the local mall has to offer, from a carousel to food and a variety of shops that may or may not accept cutouts of Ryan Seacrest as coupons. Absurdity follows once again as Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) experience the many comforts of the modern world in their own unique way.

Nandor opens the teaser by introducing everyone to "this thing called mall" which, given how many have shuttered in recent years, he was convinced didn't exist. Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) lets the vamps loose to do their own thing, for better or for worse. For Nadja, that means visiting the Teddy Bear Workshop to seemingly search for new clothes with "thicker calves" for her doll companion. The carousel entices Nandor who immediately reverts to his days of pillaging as Nandor the Relentless when riding the fiberglass steed. He also tries to use hypnosis to get his Seacrest cutouts honored but to no avail. Laszlo is just content to take in the sights like a clothing store called "Baby Village," though he takes it a bit more literally.

While What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 will see plenty more hijinks from FX's beloved vampires, it's Guillermo who'll have plenty going on this season. His tension with Nandor reached a breaking point in the Season 4 finale as he finally stormed off to pay his friend to make him a vampire. Whether he's actually turned or not remains to be seen considering his struggles with the typical vampiric abilities, but Laszlo will try to help him find out if he truly is a creature of the night, much to Nandor's jealousy. Elsewhere, as the trailer showed, Colin Robinson's (Mark Proksch) efforts are focused on running for Comptroller and draining the energy of everyone around while The Guide (Kristen Schaal) tries, and fails, to fit into the group and Nadja deals with the ramifications of an undiagnosed hex and visits family from the Old Country.

Image via FX

RELATED: 'Justified: City Primeval' Cast Videos Introduce New and Returning Characters

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Looks to Continue FX's Hot Streak

FX is on a roll at the moment with its original series and What We Do in the Shadows only looks to continue that with another absurdly delightful season. It'll have some tough acts to follow as last month saw the pulse-pounding, record-setting debut of The Bear Season 2 on Hulu while the linear network premiered the highly-anticipated fifth season of Mayans M.C. back in May, kicking off JD Pardo's final ride. In the week after viewers return to Staten Island, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is also set to make his return in Justified: City Primeval which is already being hailed as a return to form matching the heights of the original Justified.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 on FX on July 13. Check out the new teaser below.