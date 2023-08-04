The Big Picture Kristin Schaal's character, The Guide, is feeling left out and struggling to be accepted by the vampire clique in the fifth season of What We Do in the Shadows.

The Guide is hopeful to find a family among the vampires and is especially drawn to Nadja due to her fearless and self-assured nature.

Schaal believes that audiences will relate to The Guide's story of being left out, as we have all experienced feelings of exclusion at some point in our lives.

We’ve all been there. The urge to fit in and be seen among a group of peers who - for one reason or another - are incredibly unaccepting. Eventually, most people can break away from this dynamic, molding a group of friends that better accepts and celebrates them for who they are. Now imagine this but on the scale of being an immortal vampire who just can’t seem to fit in anywhere, and are forced to walk through eternity alone. That’s exactly what Kristen Schaal’s What We Do in the Shadows character, The Guide, is dealing with in the fifth season of the Jemaine Clement-created FX series.

After wiping out the Vampiric Council, who were essentially the only friends The Guide had in the afterlife, Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and even Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) are having a hard time welcoming her into their circle. Sitting down with Collider’s Christina Radish, in an interview conducted prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Schaal discussed how her character was feeling being on the outskirts of the vampire clique.

With Season 5 off to an incredibly raucous and hysterical start, Schaal reveals that audiences have a lot to look forward to in every storyline but that she’s particularly “excited for everyone to see a relatable Guide story about being left out. I think we’ve all been left out.” Since the character was introduced all the way back in the first season, we’ve watched her attempt to get chummy with those haunting the Vampire Residence. Unfortunately, in Schaal’s own words, “they just don’t really seem to want her around,” adding that the reason she believes the Guide tries and tries again is that, “In this world of vampires, finding vampires that are a family might be rare, so maybe she’s glomming onto one of the few things she’s come across in her long, long life, hoping that she can wiggle her way in.”

Image via FX

Searching for a Bestie

She also acknowledges that the group is “all so charming” and that there’s “something lovely in each one of them.” For Novak’s Nandor, Schaal says he’s “the powerful warrior she’s always known about,” and adds that if there’s anyone in the group that The Guide vibes with, it’s Laszlo due to the “surprising warmth” the character exhibits. But, as we’ve seen so far in the latest season, if there’s one vampire that The Guide really wants in her corner, it’s Nadja. Explaining her character’s obsession with the Antipaxos native, Schaal says,

“The Nadja character is so fun because she does not give two shits about anything. She’s self-absorbed, but she’s not self-conscious. She just goes for things. She has a courage and a fierceness that is really fun. She wants to open a nightclub, so she does it and she’s good at it. She wants to have a long-term, great relationship with Laszlo, so she does it. She always just figured it out and she’s very competent. When she has an idea, she gets it done, and it’s a fun ride to be on.”

With a personality like that, who wouldn’t want to be Nadja’s bestie? Get caught up on What We Do in the Shadows with every episode now streaming on Hulu with Season 5 episodes arriving weekly on Thursdays. Check out a trailer for the fifth season below.