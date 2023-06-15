Vamp street's back, alright! FX's What We Do in the Shadows is back this July for its fifth season, and things are getting (or...staying) wild. The new season will follow the vampires and Guillermo has they move on to even more new endeavors, and one of them has been a longtime coming. Ahead of the Season 5 premiere, FX has released the official trailer.

Right off the bat, the trailer answers that big cliffhanger question viewers were left on at the end of Season 4: did Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) really become a vampire? It seems the answer is yes, but his transition isn't quite going the way he envisioned it. But he's really trying his best (Thanks, Laszlo). Colin (Mark Proksch) is also moving onto bigger and better things: sucking the energy out of town by running for Comptroller. Meanwhile, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) pursues another goal that's only taken her a few centuries to get around too, although there's a little more to it. And, of course, the trailer is rife with vampiric chaos, as the group goes about their daily lives.

What Is What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 About?

With Guillermo going from human familiar to vampire, his relationship with Nandor continues down a tenuous track. This time it's because Guillermo has been spending more time with Laszlo (Matt Berry). Laszlo in turn faces quite the challenge himself as he tries to solve the mystery of how Guillermo is changing. Meanwhile, Nadja begins to experience the effects of a perviously undiagnosed hex, which may explain her pursuits teased in the trailer. She also begins to reconnect with someone's family from the Old Country. Whether its hers or not remains to be seen. Colin, as mentioned, runs for political office, and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) joins the group and tries to find her place among them.

Image via FX

RELATED: 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 5 Reaches for the Moon in New Poster

What We Do in the Shadows is adapted from the mockumentary feature of the same name by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The show follows a group of vampires who have lived together for centuries, with the goal of someday conquering Staten Island. It debuted in 2019 and quickly became hit across critics and general audiences. In June of last year, FX handed down an early double renewal ahead of the show's fourth season, with the show now having six confirmed seasons. Season 6 doesn't yet have a projected release window but will likely premiere sometime in 2024. Clement ad Waititi executive produce, along with Paul Simms, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush. FX Production produces.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 premieres Thursday, July 13, at 10 p.m. ET on FX. Watch the trailer below: