The next few months are bound to be a bitter-sweet time for fans of the hit FX mockumentary, What We Do in the Shadows. While the show based on the cult-classic feature film will be starting a sixth season on October 21st, this sixth season will also be its last. For one last time, your favorite band of vampires will be wreaking comedic havoc throughout the city, as a very dedicated camera crew follows and documents their story.

This bittersweet feeling is undoubtedly being shared by those who have been directly apart of the series for the last five years, which includes Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Harvey Guillén (Guillermo), and Mark Proksch (Colin). Novak, Guillén, and Proksch were recently in attendance at this year's New York Comic Con, where Therese Lacson got to talk to them as well as executive producers and writers Paul Simms, Sam Johnson, and Sarah Naftalis and co-star Matt Berry (Laszlo). When asked about what they'll miss most about making the series, the three stars each had an eloquent response, starting with Kayvan Novak:

"The job, but apart from that, all of these great guys, I mean, working with these people has been a highlight for me and I don't get to work with them anymore and that's very sad. And then we have it."

Mark Proksch was the next to chime in, describing his time as Colin Robinson on the show as a one-of-a-kind experience:

"We had a lot of freedom. We had a lot of freedom to improvise or, you know, give our two cents on something and you don't get that in a lot of shows. I'm gonna miss the jokes that we got to do. I highly doubt I'll ever get to do some of those tonally, those types of jokes again. Hopefully, but probably not."

Finally, Harvey Guillén had some very kind words to say about What We Do in the Shadows' cast and crew:

"I'm gonna miss, obviously the cast, the relationship that already the crew. We had a really great crew, everyone loved coming to work every day. It was really nice to have the Canadian crew there. They were great."

When and Where Can You Watch the Final Season of 'What We Do in the Shadows'?

The sixth and final season of What We Do in the Shadows will be premiering on Monday, October 21st, 2024. The series will be premiering on live television via FX and will also be available to stream on Hulu, which is where the show's first five seasons are also available to stream. If you're looking for more vampire mockumentary content, the Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement-directed feature film that inspired the show is available to rent or buy on VOD.

Watch on Hulu