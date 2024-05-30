The Big Picture Baron Afanas is making a comeback in the final season of What We Do in the Shadows, with Doug Jones reprising his role.

Season 6 promises to be the most over-the-top yet, with returning main characters and potential new surprises and cameos.

Fans can expect a fitting finale for the beloved series, as the cast teases big things in store for the last batch of episodes.

He is beauty, he is grace, he is sex appeal. Of course, we’re talking about Doug Jones’ Baron Afanas in FX’s darkly hysterical series, What We Do in the Shadows. While he may not be one of the five main characters living in the Vampire Residence on Staten Island, the Baron has been an absolute staple over each of the five seasons and that’s saying something, as he was presumed dead following a snafu with Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) back in Season 1. But, all good things must come to an end and even though he’s now escaped the cold hands of the afterlife twice in his centuries on Earth, the clock is ticking on the Baron and the rest of the characters on What We Do in the Shadows, as the series will call it quits after its upcoming sixth season.

Last season was one of self-discovery for many of the personalities on What We Do in the Shadows. As of right now, no plot details for the final season have been revealed, but members of the cast have teased that this will be the biggest and most over-the-top batch of episodes yet. What we know as far as the Baron is concerned is that he’s back to his full glory, long blonde hair and all, and no longer charred to a crisp. Thanks to Collider’s Sam Coley, who snuck in a question about What We Do in the Shadows while chatting with Jones about the Star Trek: Discovery finale, the actor confirmed that the Baron will appear in a handful of episodes during the show’s farewell season. He said:

“I did about three, or I’m gonna say three and a half, more episodes of What We Do in the Shadows, and you’ll know what I’m talking about when you see it all. So the Baron will be back.”

Who Else Will Return For Season 6 of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’?

Close

Jones is just one key component in delivering the finale that fans deserve in the upcoming season of What We Do in the Shadows. The actor will join the returning quintet that includes Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz, Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless, Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja of Antipaxos, and Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson. Last season, Kristen Schaal’s The Guide did the best she could to insert herself into the tightly-knit clique, which we can expect plenty more of in Season 6. The show has also nailed it when it comes to bringing in top-tier talent for cameos, with past episodes featuring appearances from Tilda Swinton and the late Paul Reubens, so we can’t wait to see who they’ll have climbing out of a coffin for their send-off.

While you wait for more information on Season 6 of What We Do in the Shadows, check out our guide and get caught up on the last five seasons which are now all streaming on Hulu. And stay tuned for our full conversation with Jones!

Watch On Hulu