The vampires aren’t going to be taking over Staten Island anymore. Vulture has reported that FX’s original comedy series What We Do in the Shadows will end after its forthcoming sixth season. The news follows about four months following the show’s Season 5 finale, which aired at the end of August. Its sixth and final season is currently slated to begin production in January 2024, but FX has not set a release window yet. However, if it continues its standard trend, Season 6 may likely premiere sometime in mid to late summer 2024.

What We Do in the Shadows initially premiered in 2019, centering on a group of vampires and longtime housemates who plan to take over Staten Island. Through a mockumentary lens, viewers follow the group as they go about their nightly activities, spanning a wide variety of shenanigans that involve vampire councils, opening night clubs, an ongoing feud with a cursed hat, and much more. The show is adapted from the 2014 movie of the same name that was written and directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 saw some more changes on the horizon for the group. For starters, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) finally, kind of, became a vampire after he turned to his friend, Derek, for help. However, his transformation was a strange one, leading to a series of bizarre experiments from Laszlo (Matt Berry). By the season’s end, though, the others learned the truth, culminating in a fake ceremony in which Guillermo ultimately chose to remain human. Meanwhile, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) reconnected with her heritage after learning about Little Antipaxos.

What’s Next for ‘What We Do in the Shadows’?

For now, FX has yet to reveal any concrete details about what to expect from Season 6. Given where Season 5 left off, Guillermo will have to re-evaluate where he stands with the group — Nandor (Kayvan Novak) especially — now that his seasons long dream of becoming a vampire no longer exists. Will he remain in the same role he always has, or will he pursue other (and potentially better) avenues? Additionally, viewers still hold out hope that something more will happen on the "Nandermo" front. And, of course, Season 6 will likely be rife with ridiculous adventures from the whole group. They may yet actually take over Staten Island (but...probably not).

What We Do in the Shadows was created by Jemaine Clement, who executive produced alongside Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Garret Basch, and Eli Bush. Along with the previously mentioned cast, the series stars Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson and Kristen Schaal as The Guide, with recurring cast including Doug Jones as Baron Afanas, Anthony Atamanuik as Sean, and more.

What We Do in the Shadows is streaming now on Hulu in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the sixth and final season.