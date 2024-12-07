Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Episode 9.

After a season filled with antics like Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) doing a banana phone bit at the office and Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) trying to show his homemade zine to his favorite actor, it seems that What We Do in the Shadows has officially retired the fun and games in favor of a more serious send-off. The latest episode of the show marks the third-to-last of the series, and it has me feeling especially scared about what's to come.

The vampires have all excitedly gathered to see the Baron (Doug Jones) receive an award, but it of course turns out to be a trap, with Jerry (Mike O'Brien) publicly confronting the Baron for not making any recent moves towards taking over the world. This doesn't end well for Jerry, as Cravensworth's Monster (Andy Assaf) kills him right then and there. The death of Jerry puts the vampires in hot water, and that's when things get real for the vampires and Guillermo. They may be alright as of the end of the episode, but there seems to be some foreshadowing that is really scaring me for the finale.

Is 'What We Do in the Shadows' Setting This Character Up for Tragedy?

Nobody is safe right now, but at this point, I'm most afraid for Laszlo (Matt Berry), and not just because he's my favorite character. What We Do in the Shadows' latest episode seems to be foreshadowing Laszlo's death (or rather, second death), although I really hope I'm wrong. When the vampires are on the run from the hundreds of vampires that witnessed Jerry's death, Nadja confronts Laszlo. She doesn't understand why he created the monster, and she's afraid that the monster might hurt her one day.

Now, we know that Laszlo wanted to bring someone back from the dead to one-up his father as a scientist, but it goes deeper than that. As it turns out, Laszlo primarily created the monster to protect Nadja, and has specifically made sure that the monster will attack anyone who poses a threat to her. Laszlo says that he wants to keep her safe even if he's not around, and that he couldn't live without her. However, there seems to be something deeper to this. Laszlo is afraid that something will happen to him, and he worries about what this will mean for Nadja.

This leads me to wonder if Laszlo knows something that we don't, and that perhaps he's hiding the fact that he's about to die or is in danger. Laszlo did this for much of Season 3 when he knew that Colin was about to die, and I'm worried that it's happening again. Even if Laszlo doesn't know, the show seems to be foreshadowing that something will happen to him. Two episodes ago, Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) gave Laszlo a talk about the finite nature of life and the likelihood that he would die young, much to Laszlo's despair. It seems like What We Do in the Shadows is intentionally stressing the concept of mortality in relation to Laszlo, particularly for the show's final season.

Where Will the Vampire-Human Conflict Leave Guillermo at the End of 'What We Do in the Shadows'?

After the vampires escape near-second-death thanks to Guillermo and his cousin, Miguel (Frankie Quiñones), they go back home to find the Baron waiting for them. He may have wanted Jerry dead, but he wanted to do it himself so he could look like the one in control. The Baron clearly feels the need to prove himself, especially since he once had a plan to take over the world. It seems like he might go back to that plan now, especially after Jerry planted the seeds again. Jerry may be gone, but the looming possibility of the vampires trying to conquer the world is not.

Sean's conversation with Laszlo in the hospital could have also had the purpose of hinting at the issue of mortality — especially Guillermo's. Even if all the main characters make it through the series alive, there is the lingering issue that Guillermo is human and will age and die when they don't, especially when considering the yet unresolved dynamic between Nandor and Guillermo. Additionally, the idea of the Baron leading vampires in conquering the world of humans has been around the show since the beginning, and it seems like that will play a massive part in how the show ends. This could spell danger for our favorite human and former familiar (even with his Van Helsing blood and slayer experience).

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 airs Monday nights on FX and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

