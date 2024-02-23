The Big Picture Fans may be sad that What We Do in the Shadows is ending, but the final season is halfway filmed.

Harvey Guillén shared the filming update through a hilarious TikTok video using a popular trend.

The final season is described as a "renaissance" by Guillén. Stay tuned for more zany adventures with the Staten Island vampires and friends.

It has to be bittersweet for fans to know that the beloved FX comedy, What We Do in the Shadows, is coming to an end with its sixth season. However, on a more upbeat note, the new season of the comedy is halfway through filming, a positive sign that the likes of everyone's favorite Staten Island vampires are that much closer to our television screens. There is no release date yet for What We Do in the Shadows's final season.

This filming news comes courtesy of Harvey Guillén, who made a hilarious TikTok to provide the announcement. Guillén follows a popular TikTok trend, using a sound originally from Rose's Turn in the Bette Midler film Gypsy. The lyrics, "All that work and what did it get me? Why did I do it?" perfectly captures Guillermo's intense desire since Season 1 to become a vampire. As Guillén notes in the video, it's ironic, given that his character Guillermo is a distant relative of Van Helsing. This was revealed in Shadows's first season, and fans will recognize that Van Helsing is, of course, a vampire hunter.

Fans who are caught up on Shadows will also recall the irony of the TikTok, given season five's finale. Guillermo finally was able to become a vampire, thanks to his friend Dererk (Chris Sandiford). Nandor (Kayvan Novak) becomes outraged upon learning this, but ultimately has a change of heart and kills Derek (sadly) in order to keep Guillmero alive. In a sense, the comedy appears to come full circle given that Guillmero has wanted to become a vampire since the first season. However, fans surely know that plenty of zany hijinks are still in store for the final season. In fact, Guillén even described the final season as "a renaissance."

Who Else Stars in 'What We Do in the Shadows?'

In addition to Guillén and Novak, What We Do in the Shadows also stars Matt Berry as Laszlo, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Kristen Schaal as The Guide. Shadows has become known for its hilarious guest appearances and crazy characters, the likes of which have included Benedict Wong, Nick Kroll, Taika Waititi, Craig Robinson, Vanessa Bayer, and Haley Joel Osment, among others. Jemaine Clement, one of the forces behind the comedy film the series is based on, is the creator behind the series.

All five seasons of What We Do in the Shadows are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S, courtesy of the streamer's partnership with FX. Shadows joins the likes of other FX comedies, such as The Bear and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as being available on Hulu. Episodes of Shadows's sixth season will air first on FX, and then be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest news on the final season of What We Do in the Shadows. Check out Guillén's hilarious video announcement below:

