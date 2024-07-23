The Big Picture Guillermo leaves the vampires to get a job in the new season of 'What We Do in the Shadows', leading to chaos.

What We Do in the Shadows is coming back for one last bite. In the vampire comedy's upcoming sixth and final season, longtime human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) has abandoned his post, leaving the Staten Island vampire household to pick up the pieces. Entertainment Weekly has a first look at the new season, and some intriguing plot teases from showrunner Phil Simms.

As seen in last season's finale, after a brief taste of vampirism, Guillermo has become human again, and is headed out into the human world to get a regular job. Naturally, Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) tag along, with the latter embracing her inner Jane Fonda to go all 9 to 5. Laszlo (Matt Berry), meanwhile, plans to take over Guillermo's now-vacant room, and hypnotizes the rest of the house's inhabitants to do so. He's also going to address their staffing issue by building a new human servant, Frankenstein-style, out of corpses - with the assistance of energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), who just wants a friend. Simms also teases the upcoming season's guest stars, one of whom will play the ghost of Laszlo's father; Simms calls him "one of our favorite guest stars of all time." The article also reveals that the upcoming season will be super-sized, with eleven episodes instead of the show's typical ten; it will premiere just in time for Halloween on October 21.

What Happened in the Last Season of 'What We Do in the Shadows'?

Over the previous four seasons of What We Do in the Shadows, Guillermo had subtly and not-so-subtly requested to be turned into a vampire by his master, Nandor, only to be met with indifference or bewilderment. In the fourth-season finale, his patience finally ran out, and he had vampire acquaintance Derek (Chris Sandiford) turn him. The vampire life didn't turn out to be quite as glamorous as he'd hoped - not only because his transformation was excruciatingly slow, but also because he learned that having another vampire turn him was a grave insult to Nandor, who swore to destroy him once he found out. However, Nandor was eventually persuaded to accept Guillermo's new state of being - only for Guillermo himself to reject it, once he realized he wasn't capable of killing people to drink their blood. Nandor then killed Derek, reverting Guillermo back to humanity.

Simms also addresses the show's fans, and their desire to have Nandor and Guillero consummate their long-standing "Nandermo" quasi-relationship. He has good news and bad news: "To me, Nandermo has been happening for six seasons. The love they have is so deep and powerful. It doesn't necessarily need to be consummated in a pornographic scene that some people on the internet seem to wish for."

What We Do in the Shadows' sixth and final season will premiere on FX on October 21, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.