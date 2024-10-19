The end is nigh for Staten Island's favorite undead housemates. On Monday, the sixth and final season of What We Do in the Shadows will kick off with three episodes, beginning the five vampires' and one familiar's final stay in their New York residence. If that sounds like I miscalculated the number of night creatures lurking in the home, then you must've forgotten about Jerry! Or, at least, the vampires did. Five-time Emmy nominee Michael Patrick O'Brien joins the cast for the big sendoff as the roommate who has been asleep since 1976, and he's about to shake up the dynamic of the group fans have been following since 2019. With any new character that upends the formula fans are used to, he's also bound to be a little annoying.

Collider's Therese Lacson sat down the cast and crew of What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 in the Collider Studio at New York Comic Con, during which their conversation turned to Jerry. The new old vampire who has hung around with Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin Robinson for much longer than either Guillermo or The Guide is finally going to motivate his old friends to pursue their long-forgotten goal of conquering the new world. It won't take long to find out just how annoying he can be as he gets pushy with the housemates. For as much as he's made to get on people's nerves, however, Kayvan Novak had nothing but kind words for O'Brien, who brought his comedy chops from Saturday Night Live to the table.

"I will say that although the character is very annoying, Mike O'Brien himself was a sweetheart, and it was a joy working with him," Novak told Lacson. "I really enjoyed it. I never heard of him before. I didn't tell him that because everyone else had. That's what I got to say on that topic. Thanks." Not everyone agreed about how irritating Jerry is, however. Writer and executive producer Paul Simms explained that the frustration with the character is less because of how he's portrayed and more because he disrupts an already perfect balance with the Staten Island vampires. He's also a sort of stand-in for anyone who's ever questioned the logic of the series, opening Season 6 with disputes about the very foundations of the show. In that sense, he's meant to drive people up a wall:

"He's not that annoying of a character. It's just when you have a friend group, anytime you add one extra person, it can disrupt the whole balance of things. Also, what's funny about his character is that he's asking questions that were questions that we in the writer's room asked ourselves a lot. If vampirism is supposed to be so secretive and no one can know about it, why do they have a documentary crew following them around? That was a good way to kick off the season. To have a character that asks all the difficult uncomfortable questions that we don't really have answers for."

Jerry Is Just One Piece of a Comedy Heavy 'What We Do in the Shadows' Finale

Fellow writer Sam Johnson compared the situation with Jerry to what happens when a member of the crew speaks up about the bizarre logic of the show. "I mean, Jerry's kind of basically the one writer in the writer's room who says that story doesn't make sense, and you're trying to find out ways to get rid of that writer," he added. Jerry's presence will be vital to the fabric of Season 6, but as the trailer showed, he's also not the end-all-be-all. Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) appears to finally be moving out and living his own life, albeit not without some hand-me-downs from his undead friends. Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin (Mark Proksch), meanwhile, continue to be a dynamic duo working on new experiments together, while Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) explores the world of corporate America and Nandor (Novak) even briefly gets hypnotized into being Richard Nixon. Kristen Schaal's The Guide will also drop in plenty on her friends' stories as they unfold.

All indications are that the final season will be a wild one worth watching, with more crazy supernatural hijinks, more guest stars, and more Doug Jones. Collider's Carly Lane gave Season 6 an 8/10 in her review, saying that, while it gets off to a bit of a slow start, the humor remains in-tact, and later episodes from the run are "teeing up what promises to be a fang-tastic conclusion." The wait won't be much longer to see how the finale bids farewell to the beloved found family of fanged fiends.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 premieres with three episodes on October 21, followed by new episodes every Monday. Stay tuned here at Collider for more from New York Comic Con as the event continues.

