Of all the pairings in What We Do in the Shadows, the unlikely pairing of Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) has proven itself to be the show's most heartfelt combination. Over the years, Laszlo and Colin have developed a father-son dynamic, with Laszlo even raising Colin from infancy when his energy vampire life-cycle rebooted. With Colin, the otherwise quite devious Laszlo displays a more sensitive and soulful side, as he genuinely cares for Colin and tries to give him a solid childhood.

After Colin grows up and doesn’t need Laszlo as a father figure anymore, the relationship continues with this dynamic, despite Colin forgetting about the fatherly moments he shared with Laszlo. The remnants of their parent-child relationship seep through their friendship in the latest season. Whether it be through their mutual love of science or hanging out with their neighbor Sean Rinaldi (Anthony Atamanuik), the duo of Laszlo and Colin is the gift that keeps on giving.

Laszlo’s Bond With Colin Gives Depth to His Character in 'What We Do in the Shadows'

Laszlo and Colin first establish their surprising bond in Season 3 when Laszlo discovers Colin is approaching the end of his 100-year life-cycle as an energy vampire. To spare Colin, Laszlo keeps this knowledge to himself and tries to give Colin a fitting end-of-life. They become closer as they spend time together, doing things like fixing an old Jalopy or planning Colin’s birthday celebration.

In the season finale, as baby Colin surprisingly emerges from the body of the old Colin, Laszlo sacrifices his trip with his wife, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), in favor of staying behind to raise him. He wants to give Colin a grounded childhood and a father figure, things that Laszlo himself had been lacking in his human life, as he had a fractured relationship with his own father. This entire arc gives Laszlo the emotional depth his character had been previously lacking.

This hilarious dynamic becomes a profound look at parenthood and the fleeting nature of childhood. Seeing the typically carefree Laszlo as an involved father to a young Colin is both funny and heartwarming. As Colin is aging rapidly, time is moving too quickly for Laszlo as he longs to spend more quality time with his young pseudo-son.

Laszlo and Colin’s Father-Son Dynamic Endures in 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6

As Laszlo takes young Colin under his wing to try and make him less boring, they have adventures and share in each other’s interests. Their relationship becomes difficult once Colin enters his teenage years and wants to spend more time alone to wallow in his angst. In Season 4, Episode 10, “Sunrise, Sunset,” Laszlo laments about how Colin was happy in his youth, which seemed like only yesterday. As a teenager, Colin barely talks to him and is unpleasant when he does. Laszlo desperately tries to recapture their adventures together, only to be rejected by Colin. He looks back on Colin’s childhood and the time they spent together, singing the song "Sunrise, Sunset" over the opening credits of the show. When Colin morphs into his old self, he forgets everything from the past year, including his time with Laszlo. Laszlo is sad at the loss of this bond, even reprising the song at the end of the episode.

After raising Colin, Laszlo becomes a more mature character. To fill the void that Colin has left behind, Laszlo initially takes an interest in helping Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) in Season 5, as he scientifically examines his vampiric transition. After things settle down with Guillermo, Laszlo and Colin find themselves once again drawn to each other. As Laszlo continues his experiments of trying to bring corpses to life, Colin takes an interest in what he’s doing. In Season 6, Episode 2, “Headhunting,” Colin wanders into Laszlo’s lab as he’s trying to create “Cravensworth’s Monster.” They go on another adventure together, reminiscent of one from Colin’s youth, as they look for a suitable head for the monster's body. Even when Laszlo is ready to admit defeat, Colin takes up his work to successfully revive the monster.

In Season 6, Episode 4, “The Railroad,” Laszlo and Colin’s adventures go beyond the lab, as they work together to help their friend Sean. They stage an interview at the pretend railroad where they claim to work, together building an entire functioning workplace. Even though this is another antic for the duo, they continue parroting their father and son roles. Their relationship has made each of them more caring, considerate, and a better friend to one another and those around them. Just because Colin has grown up and can’t remember the parental sacrifices Laszlo made for him doesn’t mean that the bond they have is broken. In fact, it seems to be as immortal as they are.

New episodes of What We Do in the Shadows air Monday nights on FX and are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

