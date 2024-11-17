Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for What We Do in the Shadows Season 6.

Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry) has always been my favorite character in What We Do in the Shadows, but I have been feeling less enthusiastic about his storyline in Season 6. Up until the latest episode, Laszlo had spent most of the season either working on his version of Frankenstein's monster or having pointless fights with his wife, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou). I was especially frustrated with the Cravensworth's Monster storyline because it felt like a waste of time for such a fascinating character, especially in the show's final season. Well, I'm willing to admit when I'm wrong, and What We Do in the Shadows has indeed proven me wrong.

Season 6, Episode 6, "Laszlo's Father," welcomes the titular ghost of Laszlo's father, Roderick (Steve Coogan), to the Staten Island house. Laszlo's dad claims to be back to reconnect with his son, but Laszlo doesn't believe him. Roderick made Laszlo's life miserable when he was a child (and even murdered Laszlo's mother), and was constantly charming people and then tricking them. Nevertheless, Laszlo's housemates like his father, and he is left feeling isolated and hurt throughout the episode. This episode shows a side to Laszlo that the show has been building up to for a long time, and it feels incredibly earned.

Why Does Laszlo's Father Visit in 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6?

Image via FX

This whole season, I felt like Cravensworth's Monster was a waste of a plotline, and I didn't understand why Jerry's words (Mike O'Brien) had affected Laszlo so much. This episode reveals that Laszlo's father was a great scientist, and that Laszlo has spent a great deal of his life and afterlife trying to surpass his father. When Jerry reminded Laszlo of the goal that he'd abandoned, Laszlo started pursuing it again in order to be better than his father ever was. Having his father back is really painful for Laszlo. In spite of Laszlo's anger, it is clear that he really cares about his father, and that he is just scared of getting hurt again.

Laszlo turns out to be right about his father. Under the guise of wanting to make things right with his son, Roderick has come back to try to possess Laszlo's body. Laszlo never wanted to trust his father again, but everybody else's urging makes him want to try. Laszlo even tells the camera that it was his father's kindness towards Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) that finally won him over. It is especially heartbreaking to see Laszlo show such forgiveness and compassion towards someone who immediately then proves why he doesn't deserve it.

Related The 15 Funniest 'What We Do in the Shadows' Episodes, Ranked Only certain episodes of 'What We Do in the Shadows' absolutely kill audiences with crass humor and hilarious one-liners.

'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6 Drops a Devastating Callback

Close

When Colin Robinson died in the Season 3 finale, I was skeptical. When he was immediately brought back as a baby like a phoenix rising from the ashes, I was very skeptical. However, it led to one of the very best storylines in the show, where Laszlo raised Colin as his son. Their father-son relationship was incredibly sweet, and it was a massive point of growth for Laszlo. The devastating part was when Colin grew back into his adult self and completely forgot his memories of being raised by Laszlo. Even though the show rarely brings this plotline up now, it seems to always be there at the forefront of Laszlo's mind, every time he looks at Colin.

In "Laszlo's Father," Colin feels especially connected to Roderick; he treats Roderick as if he is his father, and he even tells Laszlo that he wishes he had an older male figure around when he was growing up. To this, Laszlo exclaims that Colin did, and that he raised Colin from a baby. Laszlo struggles to see his former son treat his father like his own in this episode just for doing the bare minimum. Even so, Laszlo shows immense growth after his father hurts him once again. When Laszlo finds out that his dad wants to possess a body, he protects Cravensworth's Monster, even standing in front of it, and then uses his machine to put his dad's spirit into an hourglass.

Laszlo could use the opportunity to rub this in Colin's face and force him to remember the truth, but he doesn't. Instead, Laszlo protects his child once again, telling him that Roderick had to take a ghost train and leave for a ghost mission. Laszlo tells Colin that Roderick wanted to say goodbye to him, and that Roderick cares for him very much, but then he gives Colin the hourglass, claiming that Roderick wanted him to have it. Laszlo shows so much growth in this episode despite his pain, and Matt Berry's nuanced acting makes it all the more devastating yet satisfying.

What We Do in the Shadows airs Monday nights on FX and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU