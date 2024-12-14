Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for What We Do in the Shadows Season 6.

The latest installment of What We Do in the Shadows' final season sees the reunion of Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), five episodes since Guillermo declared that they should each find a new purpose outside of each other. In the meantime, the pseudo-breakup seemed like the perfect time for the show to deliver on the potential romance between Nandor and Guillermo. Instead, though, What We Do in the Shadows made the baffling decision to have Nandor develop a crush on The Guide (Kristen Schaal) seemingly out of the blue.

Naturally, I had some concerns about What We Do in the Shadows pushing this bizarre, mismatched romance in the final season. Thankfully, the show has reminded me with its past two episodes that I can trust it (at least, for now — ask me again on Tuesday morning). With the series finale almost here, I feel more confident about how the show is going to wrap up the storyline of Nandor's love life, at least. Mainly, while I was disappointed to see Nandor confess his feelings to The Guide, I was relieved when she rejected him. All in all, I'm so glad that What We Do in the Shadows avoided the mistake of making Nandor and The Guide a couple.

'What We Do in the Shadows' Is Finally Back on Track With Nandor's Arc

When Season 6 began, I was so excited for Nandor's character arc. His journey has been clear to me since Season 3; he feels lost and devoid of meaning in his afterlife, trying to fulfill himself through romantic partners, hobbies, and random battles, but none of it is enough. The only times that Nandor seems to be truly content are when he's on the same page with Guillermo. Their resolution to keep some distance from each other in "Nandor's Army" seemed like the perfect next step to finally addressing this relationship — until What We Do in the Shadows randomly pushed Nandor towards The Guide.

In Season 6, Episode 9, "Come Out and Play," when Nandor confesses his feelings to The Guide, she rejects him. The Guide points out Nandor's romantic pattern, and how he falls really hard for someone when they're unattainable but loses interest as soon as they become available to him. This is one part of exactly what I have been hoping to see from the show at this point. While I don't like that What We Do in the Shadows gave Nandor feelings for The Guide, I appreciate that the show used it as a plot device to make Nandor realize that he's searching for something more. It's a decision that makes even more sense when paired with the events of the following episode.

'What We Do in the Shadows' Needs to Act on the Subtext Between Nandor and Guillermo

However, my main issue with What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 is that the show has spent all this time building these complicated character traits and relationship dynamics, and a great deal of it is implicit. Most of these feelings are never actually said out loud, but in the subtext. This applies to the romantic nature of Nandor and Guillermo's relationship, as well as other aspects of the show, like the parent-child relationship between Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin (Mark Proksch), as well as Nadja's (Natasia Demetriou) need to feel like she is working towards a goal again.

There has always been something more between Nandor and Guillermo, and What We Do in the Shadows does itself a major disservice every time it tries to deny or downplay it. In Season 3, when Guillermo was disguised as Nandor, he accidentally confessed his feelings for Nandor to Meg (Lauren Collins), a woman who worked at the local fitness center. In Season 4, when Nandor wished for his wife, Marwa (Parisa Fakhri), to like everything that he liked, she suddenly showed a great deal of affection for Guillermo. As soon as Guillermo got a serious boyfriend, Freddie (Al Roberts), that same season, Nandor made himself a copy of Freddie, which ended up destroying Guillermo's relationship.

It would be incredibly disappointing if What We Do in the Shadows wrapped up the show with the claim that Nandor and Guillermo are platonic. The show has all but said outright that there is something deeper between them, and if the final season ignores it due to the technicality that their feelings have never been acknowledged out loud, I will be very frustrated and disappointed. This relationship is unlike any other romantic dynamic on television. Nandor has been alive (technically) for hundreds of years, searching for meaning and connection, and it would be so perfect if he finally finds that in his former familiar, someone whom he used to take for granted.

The Ball Is in Your Court Now, 'What We Do in the Shadows'

What We Do in the Shadows is in the perfect spot with the Nandor-Guillermo pairing as it approaches its final episode. It would make a lot of sense, and be very emotionally satisfying, if Nandor and Guillermo were to finally act on their feelings for each other in the series finale. In the same breath, the show could easily keep them platonic under the excuse that they work well together as great friends. I really hope that What We Do in the Shadows doesn't do this, because I am so sick of shows doing the ol' psych-out with fan-favorite romantic pairings in their series finales (looking at you, Ted Lasso and Supernatural).

The final season of What We Do in the Shadows has been really strong. It finally addressed a deep emotional wound of Laszlo's in a manner that felt earned. It has been exploring Colin's loneliness in a way that seems to be leading to a resolution where he embraces Laszlo as a father figure and Cravensworth's Monster (Andy Assaf) as a brother-son sort of figure. That said, the season has been seriously underutilizing Nadja, and it wasted way too much time with Nandor's crush on The Guide. With just one episode left, What We Do in the Shadows needs to finally deliver on Nandor and Guillermo, or the show will be forever tainted by this missed opportunity.

