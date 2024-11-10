Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for What We Do in the Shadows Season 6.

Last week's episode of What We Do in the Shadows left viewers with a burning question: after getting fired by Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) and angrily storming out of the Cannon Capital Strategies office, where does Nandor (Kayvan Novak) go from here? Season 6, Episode 5, "Nandor's Army" provides a bizarre yet fitting answer. It is revealed that Nandor has been missing for several weeks and that not a single one of his housemates has heard from him since then. The Baron (Doug Jones) sends them to New Hampshire, where Nandor has taken over the abandoned factory of a company that Cannon just bought out. More alarmingly, Nandor is accompanied by an army of mannequins, whom he speaks to as if they're people.

Throughout the episode, Nandor uses the term "betrayal," as well as frequently referring to Guillermo as the enemy. Being fired by Guillermo has wounded Nandor to his core, and therefore it must be resolved on the battlefield. Nandor and Guillermo do ultimately talk things out in "Nandor's Army," but the resolution leaves them more distant from one another than ever before. With just half a season left, What We Do in the Shadows needs to fix the divide between Nandor and Guillermo before the show ends.

What Happens Between Nandor and Guillermo in 'What We Do in the Shadows' Latest Episode?

There has been a major shift in Nandor and Guillermo's dynamic this season ever since Guillermo left his position as Nandor's familiar and gave up on his dream of becoming a vampire. It all comes to a head in "Nandor's Army," in which Nandor is furious with Guillermo and does not want to talk to him at all. Despite this, Guillermo is still the only one who can get through to Nandor. Even though Nandor is treating him badly, Guillermo still asks if he's okay and refuses to let Nandor push him away. Nandor's feelings finally explode out of him, as he tells Guillermo how hard it's been for him since Guillermo gave up on his dream to become a vampire.

Nandor explains that Guillermo wasn't the only one who lost his purpose, and, further, how his newfound purpose was stripped from him when Guillermo fired him. The core conflict between the two of them at this point can be summarized in one line from Nandor. In a moment of vulnerability, Nandor shouts, "I may have done a lot of things, Guillermo, but I never got rid of you!" Nandor and Guillermo's relationship has sustained quite a lot, but the one thing that Nandor cannot handle is the feeling of being abandoned by Guillermo.

'What We Do in the Shadows' Needs to Resolve the Divide Between Nandor and Guillermo

When Nandor expresses his feelings of abandonment to Guillermo, he is desperately begging Guillermo to meet him in the middle. Instead, there is either a miscommunication or a willful misunderstanding on Guillermo's part. Guillermo gently tells Nandor that he thinks that he found a new purpose, and that Nandor will eventually find one as well. In a moment that feels heartbreakingly final, Guillermo tells Nandor that it seems like, right now, their purposes are taking them in different directions. As Nandor chooses to be vulnerable, Guillermo instead keeps his walls up.

Nandor has ended his war plan, and he and Guillermo have come to a resolution. This resolution does not feel positive, though, especially with only half a season left of What We Do in the Shadows. They both seem heartbroken over it and when Nandor withdraws from the war, it seems like he simply has no fight left in him. Nandor's expression of feeling abandoned is his way of reaching out to Guillermo. Nandor gives Guillermo a piece of vulnerability, in what seems to be the hopes of reclaiming a central place in Guillermo's life. Instead, though, Guillermo decides that they need distance.

What We Do in the Shadows cannot end like this. Nandor and Guillermo have been too important to each other for too long, for them to decide to just part ways. The fact that this is happening at the midpoint in the final season is promising, though. With half a season left, the show has the perfect opportunity to bring these two back together and to finally get them both on the same page.

What We Do in the Shadows airs Monday nights and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

