Season 6 will bring change for the characters, especially Guillermo, as they explore new directions and ideas.

Guillén's takeaway from playing Guillermo is that it's never too late to find yourself and reinvent yourself, with dreams and hopes having no expiration date.

FX's beloved comedy series What We Do in the Shadows is officially coming to an end with its upcoming sixth and final season. While viewers will have to bid Staten Island's most chaotic crew farewell, series star Harvey Guillén is bringing a hopeful approach for the final season. In a recent talk with Deadline, Guillén offered a little teaser about what fans can look forward to in Season 6.

On the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, Guillén told Deadline that What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 will be like "a rebirth," considering where Season 5 left Guillermo. Additionally, he teased that the new season will bring about some change for its characters, especially for Guillermo: "We start where we left off and sometimes dreams and aspirations don’t turn out the way we want them to (spoiler alert if you haven’t seen Season 5). But I think that’s the whole point of rebirth, right? It’s like a renaissance. It’s happening again, and you take a new direction, new ideas, [a] new approach. So, I’m really excited for the audience to see a new layer to Guillermo."

Guillén also shared a valuable lesson he learned from playing Guillermo for six seasons: "It’s never too late to find yourself. It’s never too late to be reborn and to re-invent yourself. And there’s no ticking time bomb expiration date to any one of us as to [when] our dreams and hopes can come true." With the roller-coaster journey Guillermo has endured throughout What We Do in the Shadows, Guillén's takeaway is a fitting one.

Where Did 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 5 Leave Guillermo?

As viewers know, Guillermo longed to be a vampire for his entire tenure working as a familiar to the vampires. In Season 5, he finally begins a slow and painful transition. However, by the season's end, Guillermo ultimately decides that he no longer wishes to find a swift solution to his transition — and that he does, in fact, want to remain a human instead. While the vampires will likely carry on their business as usual, Guillermo will have to re-evaluate his latest major decision and re-assess what he truly wants from a mortal life.

What We Do in the Shadows was created by Jemaine Clement, based on the 2014 movie of the same name. Along with Guillèn, the series stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Kristen Schaal as The Guide.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 is coming soon to FX. Seasons 1-5 are streaming now on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates as they become available.

