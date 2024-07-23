This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The final nail is going into the coffin for the hit FX series, What We Do in the Shadows as fans fangally (we tried) have a date for the beginning of the end. Today, the network announced that the sixth and final season of the outrageous comedy will premiere on Monday, October 21, with streaming available the next day on Hulu. The reveal marks an end of an era for the Jermaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) created mockumentary series that has kept audiences giggling and critics in its clutches since 2019. The news comes hot on the heels of the announcement that the series is up for three Emmys this year that include Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Matt Berry.

It’s been a wild ride for both the living and undead housed in the Vampire Residence in Staten Island over the last five seasons and Season 6 of What We Do in the Shadows promises to keep fans rolling with laughter. After fully committing to staying human, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) will now be facing the music as he tries to find himself and his purpose in the show’s last season. Meanwhile, the gang are reconsidering their paths as well, with plenty of hijinks awaiting. Season 6 will see our favorite roommates visit New Hampshire, find dutiful employment, attend a dinner party, and conjure a demon.

Along with Guillén reprising his role as the very alive and very subservient Guillermo, the other main cast members of What We Do in the Shadows will return for the final shebang. Included are Berry as Laszlo, Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Kristen Schaal as The Guide. We also know that the iconic Doug Jones will reprise his role as the vampire’s old pal and semi-rival, The Baron, as, during an interview with Collider, the actor shared that he would be in “three and a half” episodes of the final season.

Along with dozens of other shows and movies, What We Do in the Shadows will be heading to the sandy shores of San Diego this week for San Diego Comic-Con where they’ll host their Farewell Tour on Thursday. Fans can also fully surround themselves in all things the FX and Hulu comedy thanks to an immersive experience alongside other titles including It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, American Horror Story, and The Bear.Stay tuned for more information on What We Do in the Shadows’ grand finale and tune in on October 21 for the first three episodes of the eleven episode season.

