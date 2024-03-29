The Big Picture Harvey Guillén bids farewell to the iconic vampires' mansion while filming the final season of What We Do in the Shadows.

The exterior of the mansion, with its eerie vibe and iconic features, has wrapped shooting for the series.

Season 6 will address fallout of Guillermo's decision and feature familiar faces from past seasons.

Harvey Guillén is officially bidding farewell to the vampires' Staten Island residence. In an Instagram post from the set of What We Do in the Shadows's sixth and final season, Guillén shared a photo of the manor's exterior, a fixture seen since the very beginning of the Jemaine Clement-helmed series, and revealed that the team has wrapped shooting in that location. It's yet another indication that the end is fast approaching for the undead housemates and their former familiar, as they enter the final stretch of filming.

"It’s official... we have seen the exterior of the mansion for the last time….. so I had to say goodbye," Guillén's post read. "We still have a few weeks of filming left, but we are wrapped with the outside of the mansion." While much of the comedy is contained inside the home's walls, the outside is one of the most iconic pieces of imagery associated with the series. The mansion gives off an eerie vibe with vines climbing its walls, imposing statues and arched stained-glass windows to make it feel somewhat like a castle, and, of course, Laszlo's (Matt Berry) erotic topiary garden. Over the series's run, bodies have been buried in the yard, including that of Baron Afanas (Doug Jones), sinkholes have opened up, and, behind the scenes, the team has had to modify and even reconstruct the exterior.

There's no indication yet what exactly Guillermo and the vampires will be up to in and around the mansion in Season 6, but there is still much to address after a bombshell Season 5 finale. After finally getting a taste of what it's like to be a vampire, the familiar quickly learns that it's not all he imagined it to be. His seasons-long desire to join the undead finally dies and, with the help of Nandor (Kayvan Novak), his humanity is restored, albeit at the cost of killing and resurrecting his friend Derek (Chris Sandiford) as a zombie. The final episodes will likely grapple with the fallout of his decision, namely how it affects his relationship with Nandor, his master and closest friend.

'WWDITS' Brings Back the Staten Island Vamps One Last Time

Everyone appears to be coming back for one final hurrah for What We Do in the Shadows, including Guillén, Novak, and Berry alongside Natasia Demetriou, Mark Proksch, and Kristen Schaal. Recurring favorites like Jones and Anthony Atamanuik are also likely to make appearances in Season 6. Given the extensive list of guest stars that have appeared throughout the series so far, including Benedict Wong, Taika Waititi, Nick Kroll, Sofia Coppola, and Haley Joel Osment, to name a few, expect other fresh faces to be revealed as the season approaches.

There's no release date yet for Season 6 of What We Do in the Shadows, but the first five seasons are streaming on Hulu in the U.S. Check out our guide here for everything we know so far about the comedy's final run. See Guillén's Instagram post below.

