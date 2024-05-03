The Big Picture What We Do in the Shadows star Matt Berry celebrates his 50th birthday on set with the Staten Island vampires.

Season 6 marks the final goodbye for the Emmy-winning vampire comedy series at FX.

Berry's future projects include star-studded film adaptations of Minecraft and The Cat in the Hat.

FX's favorite undead housemates are taking a break from filming Season 6 of What We Do in the Shadows to celebrate the birthday of one of their own - Matt Berry. The man behind the dapper Renaissance vampire, Laszlo, turned 50 today and, as a gift, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a new photo from the set with the Staten Island gang, plus his good friend Sean (Anthony Atamanuik). Everyone's gathered in the Vampire Residence around a cart topped with adorable little dolls depicting the inhabitants, including Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and The Guide (Kristen Schaal), surrounding Laszlo as he prepares to dig into his cake and gifts.

Berry's birthday bash comes as the series nears its final goodbyes. Season 6 will be the last for the Emmy-winning vampire comedy from Jemaine Clement, and filming has been humming along thus far, with Guillén previously sharing that cameras are no longer rolling around the mansion's exterior. Considering his update came as the series was over halfway through its production schedule, it may not be long before everything wraps for the last time and the series eyes a release date.

Before viewers bid farewell to the vampires and their beloved familiar, Season 6 promises a big finale to send them off on a high note. The friends have a lot to confront following Guillermo's vampiric transformation and de-transformation once he realizes that being a creature of the night has its downsides. With his seasons-long desire finally addressed, viewers will see a new side to the familiar as he searches for a new purpose and re-aligns himself. Part of that means working out where he stands with his master and friend Nandor, as well as the other vampires in the mansion, after his big decision. Along the way, the show will more than likely welcome another wave of major guest stars to play a part in the show's final journey as has been the case in previous seasons.

What's Next for Matt Berry After 'What We Do in the Shadows'?

For Berry specifically, the future looks bright after the end of What We Do in the Shadows. He's coming off a brief appearance in Prime Video's Fallout adaptation as the voice of the Mr. Handy robots and in the flesh as Sebastian Leslie, but he's also installed as one of the main characters in Dan Harmon's animated Fox series Krapopolis which was secured for three seasons ahead of its premiere last year. Up next for him this year will be DreamWorks' star-studded animated feature The Wild Robot, though that's merely the tip of the iceberg for his upcoming projects. Next year, he'll star in the Minecraft film adaptation with Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, and Clement among others, while 2026 will see him take on another animated project in the Bill Hader-led The Cat in the Hat, a film that continues to rack up major star power.

What We Do in the Shadows still hasn't set a date for its sixth and final season's arrival, but Berry's Laszlo is sure to get plenty of screentime when it eventually airs. All episodes of the previous five outings are currently available on Hulu, and we have a handy guide for everything there is to know about the final season so far. Check out the image below.

