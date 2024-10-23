What started life as a humble mockumentary co-created by and starring Taika Waititi soon evolved into an unassuming series starring a trio of British comedic icons. Fast-forward five years and What We Do in the Shadows is a phenomenon, becoming a fond favorite of millions of adoring fans and making even bigger global stars of its cast. Now, after five incredible, unique seasons of television, the doors on Staten Island's best residence will sadly shut for good.
However, there's no time for tears yet, with the most devious vampires in New York Citay ready to rock your world one more time. With eleven episodes all promising to be as outrageous as the last, there's still plenty more bloodthirsty fun to be had with the Staten Island gang. So, without further ado, here's a look at exactly where you can watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 6.
When Did 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6 Come Out?
The beginning of the end of What We Do in the Shadows premiered on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 10 p.m.
Is 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6 Airing on TV?
As usual, episodes of What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 will air live on FX. As a special treat for fans heading into the final season, not one, not two, but the first three episodes will all be released on October 21, with subsequent episodes set to air weekly.
Is 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6 Available to Stream?
If you can't catch the last ride of the vampires live, fear not, as streaming of every episode will be available the following day on Hulu, with all previous seasons currently available to stream on the platform.
For those without a subscription, here's a handy breakdown of the range of options Hulu has available.
Watch the 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6 Trailer
Released on October 3, the official trailer for What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 is available to watch above, and it looks like TV's favorite bloodsuckers are finally going to achieve their dreams of world domination. The trailer begins with the gang - Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) - visiting Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) who has moved into a new apartment. As well as all this, the dangerously brilliant experiments of Laszlo and his fair assistant Colin look set to continue, with the risk level ramped up for an even greater, or at least, stranger, reward. Of course, beyond all this, it is the mockumentary's iconic brand of outrageous comedy that will return in full force, with one last chance for Berry and co to drop some of modern comedy's most quotable lines before the coffin lid is closed for good. A synopsis of the upcoming season reads:
"After a very brief stint as a full-blown vampire, Guillermo is re-evaluating his life. Who is he if not a familiar who will do anything to please his Master in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire? Meanwhile, the vampires are re-evaluating, too. When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they’ve done in half a century — not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World con-quered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street)."
The incredible standards already set by previous seasons of What We Do in the Shadows makes the sixth and final outing feel like a pressure task, as the job of neatly ending this unpredictable story would likely give many a headache. However, those with worries should fear not, as early critical reviews suggest Season 6 is set to send the show out on a bang. In her review for Collider, Carly Lane gushed over the beginning of the final season, saying:
"If the first few episodes of What We Do in the Shadows' final season prove anything, it's that the show has hardly become draining to watch. While the premiere does feel a bit slow to start in establishing the characters' main story arcs for the remainder of the season, subsequent episodes like "Headhunting" (directed by Newacheck and written by Jake Bender, Zach Dunn, Sam Johnson & Sarah Naftalis) and "Sleep Hypnosis" (directed by Yana Gorskaya and written by Marika Sawyer) set up more of the storylines to come in the weeks ahead, teeing up what promises to be a fang-tastic conclusion. Regardless of what happens next, however, What We Do in the Shadows' entire run has already proven that these hilariously lovable vampires will be forever immortalized in TV history."
What is the 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6 Episode Schedule?
For those looking to plan their dark October nights around the movements of these world-famous vampires, here's a look at the upcoming episode schedule based on all the information we currently have available.
|
Episode:
|
Title:
|
Description:
|
Written By:
|
Directed By:
|
Release Date:
|
1
|
The Return of Jerry
|
"The vampires' long-lost fifth roommate returns."
|
Paul Simms
|
Kyle Newacheck
|
Monday, October 21, 2024
|
2
|
Headhunting
|
"Guillermo gets a new job and Colin helps Laszlo make a new friend."
|
Jake Bender, Zach Dunn, Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis
|
Kyle Newacheck
|
Monday, October 21, 2024
|
3
|
Sleep Hypnosis
|
"A dispute over who gets to use the newly available empty room under the stairs gets out of control."
|
Marika Sawyer
|
Yana Gorskaya
|
Monday, October 21, 2024
|
4
|
The Railroad
|
"Laszlo and Colin help neighbor Sean find a new job at the railroad at which they claim to work."
|
Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil
|
Kyle Newacheck
|
Monday, October 28, 2024
|
5
|
Nandor's Army
|
"The vampires are sent on a mission to New Hampshire to retrieve Nandor, who has lost his mind."
|
Sarah Naftalis
|
Yana Gorskaya
|
Monday, November 4, 2024
|
6
|
Laszlo's Father
|
TBC
|
Jake Bender, Zach Dunn
|
Yana Gorskaya
|
Monday, November 11, 2024
|
7
|
March Madness
|
TBC
|
Jeremy Levick, Rajat Suresh
|
TBC
|
Monday, November 18, 2024
|
8
|
P.I. Undercover: New York
|
TBC
|
Max Brockman
|
TBC
|
Monday, November 25, 2024
|
9
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
Shana Gohd, Paul Simms
|
TBC
|
Monday, December 2, 2024
|
10
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
Jake Bender, Zach Dunn, Amelia Haller, William Meny, Lauren Wells
|
TBC
|
Monday, December 9, 2024
|
11
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms
|
TBC
|
Monday, December 16, 2024
- Release Date
- March 27, 2019
- Cast
- Doug Jones , Natasia Demetriou , Matt Berry , Mark Proksch , Kayvan Novak , Harvey Guillen , Kristen Schaal
- Seasons
- 6
- Studio
-
- Story By
- Jermaine Clement, Taika Waititi
- Writers
- Jemaine Clement , Taika Waititi
- Network
- FX
- Streaming Service(s)
- Hulu
- Directors
- Jemaine Clement , Kyle Newacheck , Yana Gorskaya
- Showrunner
- Stefani Robinson , Paul Simms