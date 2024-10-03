This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

I say! Is that just a regular human man named Jackie Daytona? No! That damn toothpick got us again - it’s Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry) and the rest of the members of the Vampire Residence in Staten Island in a trailer for the upcoming sixth and final season of What We Do in the Shadows. Yes, we’re beyond sad to see the Emmy Award-nominated series come to an end, but we’re thrilled to take a peek into the hysterical madness that’s about to unfold when the show returns on October 21.

The whole gang’s here, and they’re passing off some hand-me-downs to Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) who appears to be heading off to a new apartment. After six seasons, Laszlo, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) are finally setting out to do what they’ve long intended to do - take over the world with Staten Island as their first stop on the trail of domination. Meanwhile, it looks like our favorite duo - Laszlo and Colin Robinson - will be keeping up with their scientific experiments while Nadja takes a dip into the corporate world with lots of lols along the way. There’s a brand new (to us) roommate in the upcoming set of episodes and, of course, The Guide (Kristen Schaal) is back and more mysterious than ever.

The series is well known for bringing in some special guests, so, while none have been officially announced, we’re sure a smattering of familiar faces will appear in the final season. One of the folks who we know to be coming back for one more romp is Doug Jones who appears in the series as the Baron. Back in May, the man of many faces teased what his return would look like, telling Collider’s Sam Coley, "I did about three, or I’m gonna say three and a half, more episodes of What We Do in the Shadows, and you’ll know what I’m talking about when you see it all. So the Baron will be back.”

The Future of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

After the next set of episodes, audiences will tearfully bid adieu to the immortal beings of Staten Island as the series comes to a close. Over the summer at San Diego Comic-Con, executive producer Paul Simms teased “a very satisfying, very funny conclusion” that was on the way for both long-time lurkers and new fans alike. As he told Collider’s Therese Lacson, Simms is going into any future possibilities with a never say never attitude. “Since they’re vampires, and they don’t age, theoretically, in 20 years, we could all get back together when we’re all out of money and just really desperately need to have a reboot.” As for any spin-off projects with the characters, Simms gave a non-confirming, “Maybe.”

You can check out the trailer for the final season of What We Do in the Shadows above and get caught up with the first five seasons now streaming on Hulu.

