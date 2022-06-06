Just over a month before its season 4 premiere, FX has announced that What We Do in the Shadows will return for seasons 5 and 6. The news follows just a couple days after the network released the first season 4 teaser.

About the renewal, Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Entertainment, said:

“There’s a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn’t be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series 'What We Do in the Shadows’ excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors and crew. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy season four, knowing that the next two are on the way.”

Based on the 2014 film of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows follows the daily lives of four vampires -- Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin -- along with their familiar Guillermo. The vampires have lived together for over 100 years on Staten Island and hope to conquer it one day. As season 3 came to a close, the group decided to go their separate ways, with Nadja planning to leave and Nandor shoving Guillermo in a shipping crate to go with her. Meanwhile, Colin died and respawned as a baby, with Laszlo staying behind to take care of him.

Image via FX

Season 4 will reunite the group as they find their mansion on the brink of collapse with no money to repair it. Nandor may finally find love, while Nadja pursues her dream to open a vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Meanwhile, Laszlo faces his own challenges as attempts to raise Baby Colin as something that's not an energy vampire. Guillermo will also face his own powerful arc that focuses on his love for family and for others. Matt Berry, Harvey Guillén, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, and Mark Proksch will reprise their roles for season 4. Kristen Schaal is also set to return as The Guide.

Since its initial premiere, What Do in the Shadows has garnered acclaim across critics and general audiences. In 2019 and 2020, the mockumentary series received multiple Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2020.

What We Do in the Shadows was created by Jemaine Clement, who also serves as a writer, director, and executive producer. Taika Waititi also serves as an executive producer, writer, and director on the series. Both Clement and Waititi are no strangers to this vampiric world, as they wrote, directed, and starred in the original film together. The duo has also made cameo appearances in the TV series.

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 premieres on Tuesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. Episodes will be available the next day on Hulu. There's yet no word on when seasons 5 and 6 are expected to release.