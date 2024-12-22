Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the What We Do in the Shadows series finale.

Well, it looks like I'm eating crow this week, as What We Do in the Shadows has proven me wrong and crushed my hopes with its series finale. Although I have many complaints about how the show ended, I'd like to first note that I really was pleased with a lot of the final season. The push-pull dynamic between Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) that led to them finding their way back to each other was done very beautifully. The merging of Laszlo's (Matt Berry) storyline with his father (Steve Coogan) and Colin's (Mark Proksch) loneliness arc into a found family with Cravensworth's Monster (Andy Assaf) was very touching.

As someone who watched the series finales for How I Met Your Mother and Game of Thrones live, I can confidently say that the final episode of What We Do in the Shadows wasn't terrible. I didn't hate it, and it didn't ruin the series for me or make it impossible for me to consider rewatching. Ultimately, though, for such a bold and wonderfully weird series that has always taken plenty of risks, this was a finale that played it too safe, where nothing happened and nothing significantly changed within the show. So, here it is, What We Do in the Shadows: I'm not mad; I'm just disappointed.

'What We Do in the Shadows' Series Finale Failed the Show's Female Characters

While I'm upset about the way that the What We Do in the Shadows series finale handled Nandor and Guillermo, I first want to talk about the show's poor send-off of its other characters. This season gave Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) very little to do beyond some comedic plots here and there, and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) also primarily functioned as a funny side character this season. It's hard not to read into that when all the men around them have gotten such interesting and emotionally satisfying arcs this season (up until the final episode, that is).

Once again, in the series finale, the women are sidelined, as Nadja acts as a platonic couples' therapist for Nandor and Guillermo, and The Guide only exists to be objectified and reduced to a sum of body parts for the Monster's potential Bride, as well as to randomly declare herself to be a bigot in a bizarre and unfunny joke that should've been cut before it ever aired. Nadja does have a fun bit where she hypnotizes the audience to see their ideal ending, and this pays off brilliantly in three separate endings (a Rosemary's Baby spoof, a Usual Suspects spoof, and a Newhart spoof) that changed with each airing. All in all, though, the series' female characters were pushed off to the side for the entire season, and the finale was no different.

None of 'What We Do in the Shadows' Endings Resolved Its Open Plot Threads

The most creative and interesting part of the series finale of What We Do in the Shadows was its multiple endings. It reminded me a little of the wonderfully meta Community series finale, except that What We Do in the Shadows committed to the bit so deeply that it released a different ending with the airing of each episode.

The Usual Suspects parody showed a human version of Colin and The Guide at a police station together with pictures from the show on the board that contained fun Easter eggs. The Rosemary's Baby parody offered a fun return for many fan-favorite characters, including Marwa (Parisa Fakhri) and Derek (Chris Sandiford), whom we hadn't seen in a while. I'll unpack the Newhart ending more when I talk about Nandor and Guillermo, but I really did enjoy it for the most part.

However, the alternate endings bit was the only thing the series finale committed to. In the best episode of Season 6, "Come Out and Play," What We Do in the Shadows hinted at some terrifying things to come. Cravensworth's Monster was seen as dangerous, and although the vampires got out of that scenario in the moment, that storyline wasn't fully resolved. The Baron (Doug Jones) briefly used Cravensworth's Monster to look powerful, but the show still seemed to be setting up a series finale where The Baron would finally be ready to take over the world.

What We Do in the Shadows has been building up to a vampires vs. humans showdown since the pilot, and it would've been both terrifying and interesting, particularly because of what that would mean for Guillermo. Instead, this plot point was discarded, and it left me feeling deeply dissatisfied. Laszlo, who seemed to be scared for his life and keeping a secret several episodes ago, was carefree by the series finale. I didn't want any of these characters to die, of course, but I wanted to see the heightened stakes that the show had set up in the series finale.

'What We Do in the Shadows' Series Finale Chickened Out With Nandor and Guillermo