Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the What We Do in the Shadows series finale.

When Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement wrote and directed the feature film What We Do in the Shadows in 2014, they gave us one of the greatest comedies of the new century. With its documentary style, similar to what's been done with the likes of The Office and Abbott Elementary on TV, it made the decision to spin the film into a series on FX understandable, even if it initially felt like a bad choice. There seemed no way to recapture that vampire magic, but against all odds, What We Do in the Shadows managed to become just as hilarious and entertaining as the movie. Over six seasons, we got to know vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and Nandor's human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). In the final episode before the series finale, some big changes are hinted at, particularly for Nandor and Guillermo. So, as the documentary in their home comes to an end, where do we leave our favorite Staten Island vampires?

Guillermo Struggles With the Documentary Ending in the 'What We Do in the Shadows' Series Finale

Image via FX

Season 6 of What We Do in the Shadows consisted of eleven episodes, with the last simply titled "The Finale." It begins with Laszlo's creation, called Cravensworth's monster, entering a new phase of his existence. And what is that? Well, he's constantly horny. A problem that seems to afflict many in the household now that I think about it. The monster wants to hump everything, so now it's time to make him a bride. Maybe they can use The Guide (Kristen Schaal) for that.

What really matters is that the documentary crew has decided that they're done because they have enough footage. Come daylight, it's over. "All good things must come to an end," Nadja says. For the vampires, it's no big deal, but for Guillermo, it crushes him and makes him a nervous wreck. Nadja tells Nandor he should comfort Guillermo because the documentary is the only thing exciting to happen to Guillermo in his whole sad life. The vampires are convinced that the cameras have only been pretending to film him to make him feel important, with Nadja even comparing to a dog wanting to be like a human. Oh, if they only knew that the show has actually been about him all along.

Nandor tries to console his former familiar about how life changes and goodbyes are hard, while Colin Robinson's only got popular quotes everyone's heard. Guillermo confesses that the sudden ending of the documentary is making him emotional, so at the house meeting, Nandor brings it up, but no one gets why he's so sad. Nadja may have it all figured out, though: The end of the documentary is leading Guillermo to wonder if he has wasted his life.

'What We Do in the Shadows' Winks at Series Finale Expectations

The vampires then tell Guillermo that a new documentary crew will probably show up to film them. After all, this isn't the first documentary that's been made about them. They then show him clips from a 1958 reel that shows Laszlo trying and failing to make his monster, as well as another hint of his human persona, Jackie Daytona. It's easy to see how chaotic their lives were without Guillermo there to calm things down. But Guillermo is disappointed to see that everything happening now has happened before. Colin Robinson sums it up with, "It's just a bunch of boring people doing the same old shit day after day. Nothing changes, no one ever grows, it's pointless, yadda, yadda." Throw in some fangs and Seinfeld is What We Do in the Shadows.

Guillermo is told that if he wants a special ending so badly, then he has about a half hour to make it happen, a wink to the finale's runtime. The episode then becomes a comment on TV series finale expectations and how they're so hard to get right. "It has to be good, and it has to be emotional," Guillermo says. The Guide points out that they could spice things up by turning Guillermo into a vampire, but they did that already last year. Nadja admits they should have ended it there, just as some critics have suggested that this is where What We Do in the Shadows should have originally concluded.

Guillermo then asks the group to share something they've learned during their time filming the documentary, but none of them really come up with anything good, leaving him unfulfilled. Nadja then hypnotizes the audience, telling them to imagine the perfect ending. We get a callback to Newhart's famous ending, with Nandor waking up in bed next to Guillermo and talking about the show as if it were a dream. Alternate versions of this scene were shown in other broadcasts of the episode (as well as the "Extra Hypnosis Features" on Hulu) and pay tribute to famed movie endings, including Rosemary's Baby and The Usual Suspects. The point is that nothing ever changes, and it's impossible for What We Do in the Shadows to come up with the perfect finale every fan will love.

'What We Do in the Shadows' Ends With a Focus on Guillermo and Nandor's Relationship