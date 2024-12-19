After six hilarious seasons, FX's What We Do in the Shadows has ended. What started out as one of the best comedy films of the 2010s from Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement became a celebrated, Emmy-nominated series. The show, like the movie, followed some rather helpless vampires, this time on Staten Island, and while the likes of husband and wife Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demtroiu) are one of the wildest sitcom couples you'll ever see, and the droll Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) was actually the funniest character, the heart of What We Do in the Shadows was human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) and his desire to be just like his master Nandor (Kayvan Novak), a vampire who never sees Guillermo as his equals. For years, it looked like fans might get a romance angle for them, but instead, the series finale gave us something so much better.

Guillermo Wants Nothing More Than for Nandor To Respect Him

The running gag of What We Do in the Shadows has been that the vampires think they are all powerful and know everything while they mock Nandor's human familiar, Guillermo. They might accept him into their home, but they see him as below them and often can't even get his name right. For how long did they call him Gizmo? The joke, of course, is that they're all a bunch of undead idiots who would be dead forever if it wasn't for Guillermo. He not only helps take care of the home, but protects them from other vampires. He even becomes a badass vampire hunter because of his Van Helsing roots, but he's still not given the respect he deserves. In the series finale, Nadja thinks the departing documentary crew has only been pretending to film Guillermo to make him feel better, comparing him to a dog wanting to be human, when in fact Guillermo has been the star the entire time.

We know Guillermo is the star, but all he wants is for Nandor to see the same thing. For several seasons, he begged Nandor to turn him, but his master would keep making up excuses for why he couldn't do it. We wanted to believe that Nandor was afraid of losing Guillermo and didn't want to show it, but outwardly, he only showed that if he turned Guillermo, then he would lose the human who took care of him. It was only his needs that truly mattered.

That could have made Nandor a completely unredeemable character, but then we'd get moments of Nandor doing something for Guillermo, like making a picture for him or struggling to share his emotions. We knew he cared more than he was letting on and even hoped for a love story, but we never got it. That was for the best. Nandor lived for the conquest and got bored after he fell in love, and Guillermo wanted to find a purpose outside of the master he'd given himself to.

Nandor Decided To Become a Crime Fighter With Guillermo as His Sidekick

Nandor's relationship with Guillermo was nearly an all take one, but in the final season, Nandor began to soften up. That really showed in the penultimate episode. Season 6 had Guillermo working his way up the ladder at a corporate job (sure, his vampire friends killing and hypnotizing his co-workers without him asking them to helped). It made him feel good to be so respected by his peers and for his boss to praise his work. Finally, someone saw Guillermo's worth. However, we learned that his boss was really only in it for himself and didn't care about Guillermo. When he openly mocked him in front of Nandor, we could see the struggle within the vampire. Sure, he made fun of Guillermo, too, but it came from a place of love. He couldn't express how he felt, so he joked to cope. This boss, though, was pure self-centered disgustingness. You couldn't help but be proud of Guillermo when he stood up for himself and more so when Nandor came to his defense. He wasn't going to let anyone treat Guillermo like that, even though he didn't have to, since he was no longer his familiar.

Doing good and taking down someone bad was a rush for Nandor. Suddenly, the mission of his life was clear. Because of their laziness, the vampires had completely botched their plans for world domination, a goal none of them really wanted anyway. But what if a vampire could use their powers for good? Nandor wanted to be a crime fighter, with Guillermo at his side. He didn't quite see his friend as his equal yet, but he respected him enough to want him to be his partner, which was a start. He got so excited that he asked Guillermo, who had left the house, to come inside so they could start planning. Who knew if Guillermo wanted the same thing? But the look on his face showed that he loved being wanted.

Nandor Showed Guillermo Just How Much He Means to Him

Image via FX

Going into the series finale, however, nothing had really changed. Nandor still had the dream of being a crime fighter, but it was all about him. He didn't even try to deny it when Guillermo called him out on the fact that the former familiar would be doing all the work if they were to move forward and build the underground lair beneath the house that Nandor fantasized about. Despite how far they'd come, Nandor still saw Guillermo for what he could do for him and not a true equal.

Meanwhile, with the documentary coming to an end, Guillermo went into a full existential crisis. He needed the last episode to have meaning and emotion but couldn't find it anywhere. In the final scene, he showed where his heart lay. After giving the documentary a good fake ending, with him telling Nandor that he was leaving the house (and Nandor asking to be called by his name and not "master" like a true equal), Guillermo let his real intentions be known. He was staying with his friends and Nandor, but he still needed to go out and find his own path. Nandor ever truly seeing and hearing him was an idea he had to let go of. He'd keep his vampire family but find his purpose elsewhere. Being a crime fighter with Nandor wasn't going to be it.

That's when Nandor surprised Guillermo and every viewer. First, he invited Guillermo into his coffin for the first time. Then he pushed a button, which opened up the ground below them and sent the now coffin elevator down into a lair. More shocking than the details involved was that Nandor did it all by himself. He had heard Guillermo and decided that his friend couldn't do all the work. He really wanted this, and the only way to make it happen was to stop valuing Guillermo for what he could do for him. It might not be enough to convince Guillermo to fight crime with him, but as the coffin dropped, Guillermo had finally been seen and respected. What We Do in the Shadows didn't need a romantic ending with a kiss or a relationship. It just needed two equal friends dropping into the unknown where anything is possible.

What We Do in the Shadows is available to watch on Hulu.

