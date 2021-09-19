Kayvan Novak is a dream colleague, apparently. His What We Do in the Shadows co-star Kristen Schaal gave a glimpse of what a good sport he is with a short video on Twitter, in which he recorded an adorable message for her daughter, Ruby.

“It takes a village to raise a 3 year old and it really helps if you work with vampires,” she wrote. The video showed Novak, in full costume as his character from the show, Nandor the Relentless, as he sang a lullaby of sorts for Ruby, encouraging her to brush her teeth and “go to sleep.”

“This is a message for Ruby, Ruby, Ruby, Ruby…” he sang, flashing his fangs. “Reminding you to brush your teeth before you go to bed, like me!” He continued, “See? My teeth are clean! Because I brush my teeth. And you will too!” He then launched into the chorus of his impromptu song again, and wished Ruby “goodnight.”

Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the FX series What We Do in the Shadows, currently in its third season and already picked up for a fourth season, also features Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch and Harvey Guillén. Schaal, who was featured as a guest on the first season, has been made a series regular in season 3.

Novak had great things to say about her addition to the cast, in a recent interview with Collider. Here’s what he said:

“I loved watching her work. I think she’s confident and supremely talented. To come into this ensemble cast that we’ve established over two seasons, even though she was in one episode in Season 1, and do so seamlessly, and just fill the space and own that character, and yet be so receptive and play off everything, and just be alive and not feel precious about what she was doing, it was beautiful. It adds new energy and a new dynamic, and it was brilliant. She bought us an ice cream truck one Monday, which was, unfortunately, the start of my intermittent fasting, so I was like, ‘None for me, thanks Kristen.’”

The show follows a group of vampire roommates and their “human familiar” as the centuries-old characters humorously interact with the modern world in Staten Island. In the new season, the group has to contend with earth-shattering new information about Guillermo; that he is, in fact, a vampire killer. Stay tuned to Collider for more What We Do in the Shadows news, and check out Schaal’s video here:

