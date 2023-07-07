In 2014, when Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi wrote, directed, and starred in What We Do in the Shadows, the hilarious mockumentary feature film about the daily lives of vampires, they created one of the greatest horror comedies of the 21st century. If you were a fan of the movie, it would be understandable that you might not have been so excited when a spinoff TV series was announced. Sure, Clement was behind it, but it followed none of the characters from the original film. Was this just going to be an ineffective attempt to try to recreate magic that couldn't be captured again? Despite any doubts, the What We Do in the Shadows TV series has excelled. You could even argue that it's just as good, if not better, than the movie. To back that up, What We Do in the Shadows found itself nominated for an Emmy last year for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Just like the film, What We Do in the Shadows follows the daily lives of some very unusual vampires. There's Nandor (Kayvan Novak), a near 800-year-old vampire who sees himself as the leader. There's just one thing holding him back: he's not really bright enough to be one. Nandor is more obsessed with himself and finding love, even if that means bringing all of his ex spouses back from the dead. At his side is Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), a human familiar who serves Nandor and yearns to be a vampire himself. Instead, he turns out to be a descendant of Van Helsing and a master vampire hunter. Then there's the most unique member of the undead clan, Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), a droll energy vampire who will steal your life force by boring you to near death with the most dull one-sided conversation you've ever heard.

Lastly, there are the lovebirds of Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou). They might be several hundred years old and together as husband and wife for a century plus, but they're still not sick of each other. That was never more evident than in Season 4's premiere episode, where the reunited lovers went at it in the most bizarre and hilarious sex scene.

Laszlo and Nadja Have the Most Ideal Romantic Relationship on 'What We Do in the Shadows'

Laszlo and Nadja fight like any other couple. It's hard to be with someone for more than ten decades and not bicker from time to time. Still, their love is endless, from the time Nadja once climbed into human Laszlo's window and bit him. When Laszlo reminisces about that moment, it's with joy, not anger, that he was basically killed by Nadja. The two have a deep connection, one that's not just purely physical. They also trust each other and communicate their feelings. They do things together, even starting a karaoke band. Their favorite song? "Komoko" by The Beach Boys of course, because what vampire isn't a fan of surf and sun?

They're also there for each other, even when life is ugly. It's not just all the murdering and blood that can be an issue —Laszlo has a wandering eye. He's one of the most perverted characters you'll ever meet, from his vast porn collection to the amount of men and women he's been with. Nadja has an unfaithful past as well, but their urges have never driven the other away when they could easily part. Still, their biggest test comes at the end of Season 3 with the death of Colin Robinson and Nadja's desire to go to London and serve on the Supreme Vampiric Council. Laszlo is going to join her, but in a moment both sweet and sad, he decides to stay behind in New York and take care of the reborn Colin Robinson now in baby form. Such a self-centered man is becoming selfless for a child. While saying goodbye to Nadja and locking her in a coffin to be shipped across the Atlantic, he also locks Guillermo into a coffin too. As he says in a note, it's because he knows Guillermo can take care of her and that she'll be just fine without him for now.

Laszlo and Nadja's Reunion Leads to the Sexiest Scene in 'What We Do in the Shadows'

Season 4's first episode, "Reunited," sees everyone come back to New York after a year away, including Nandor, who was on a trip as well. In their time apart, Laszlo may have been raising young Colin Robinson, who has quickly grown from a baby to a small boy, but the house around him has fallen apart, with walls crumbling, parts of the ceiling gone, and the basement flooded. Then one dark and stormy night, Nadja returns, yelling "Surprise," when Laszlo opens the door. "My darling!" he yells, pulling Nadja into an excited hug. "Every day of your absence has felt like a decade, every day a century," he tells her. Laszlo might be a raging pervert, but more than that, he's a man who loves his wife. "Let's f**k," he says, heading for the stairs. Okay, the sex-crazed part of Laszlo might still be running the show. But the important part is that it's for his wife.

When Nadja asks Laszlo if he wants to know why she's returned from London, he impatiently tells her, "You can tell me later. It can wait," then points towards the bedroom. Nadja tells Laszlo about how fulfilling her job was, and how "I gave it all up, I had to, because I missed you so much, my wide lover." She follows that up with a smack to the face, upset that Laszlo didn't come up with her, but then, just like that, her anger is gone, because she understands why her wide lover stayed behind. Nadja gets close to Laszlo and seductively says, "I want to peel you like a potato and mash your insides." She flashes her fangs at Laszlo. These are the hottest words he's ever heard. He begins to run upstairs with Nadja, warning her to watch her step because the water damage has ruined the wood, before pointing at himself and saying, "But not this wood." Their tryst gets interrupted, however, because in walks Nandor. The couple make the best of the bad situation, getting it on right there on the couch in front of Nandor while he tells the camera crew about his travels around the world.

Laszlo begins to talk about the growth of Colin Robinson and what he thinks he is all while still knocking 19th century boots with Nadja. Their lovemaking gets so vigorous that the floor collapses, sending them tumbling into the flooded basement. "F**k me," a shocked Laszlo says about the situation. Nadja takes him literally, muttering, "Well, okay," and climbs on, pushing Laszlo's head underwater. Laszlo resurfaces for a moment to utter, "Drown me, my darling. It's hot, yeah?" before Nadja pushes him his face under again. Now name a sexier moment than that. I dare you.

Laszlo and Nadja Are the Only Undead Characters Who Feel Truly Alive

What We Do in the Shadows might be one of the funniest shows on TV, but it also has some of the saddest characters. That's to be expected when they're several hundred years old, barely have anyone outside of each other, and for three-fourths of the group, can't go out during the day. Nandor is extremely lonely and will go to any lengths to try to meet someone. Colin Robinson's life is a dull one in which he depends on others to feel anything at all. He literally lives vicariously through other people. Guillermo is a human, but he might be the saddest of all. He is an outsider who desperately wants to be a vampire so that he can feel like he belongs somewhere. There are also so many hints that Guillermo's in love with Nandor and wants him to truly see him.

These lives are lonesome and painful, but Laszlo and Nadja have each other. That doesn't mean that their lives are perfect. They don't always get along. Laszlo lets himself be swayed by the ways of the flesh too often, which gets him in trouble. Nadja gets annoyed by the undead men she has to live with, a woman all alone, but none of that matters in the end. Laszlo and Nadja are in love. They aren't that couple who's been together too long who just watch TV with nothing left to say to each other. They talk excitedly with each other all the time. They are passionate. They go on adventures. And they share the same messed up kinks, ones that have kept their relationship fresh for a hundred years and counting. That's hot, yeah?