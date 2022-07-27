FX's What We Do In The Shadows has had plenty of fun guest stars throughout its four seasons but one of the first to appear on the comedy/horror mockumentary series is Beanie Feldstein, who played one of Guillermo's (Harvey Guillén) LARPing virgin friends. As the series progressed in the first season, Jenna's arc became more of a focus, with the show detailing the unfair treatment that the young woman receives from her peers. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) has sympathy for the poor virgin and turns her into a vampire in the episode "Manhattan Night Club." In "Citizenship," the show dives more into Jenna's transformation as a vampire, with Nadja notably training Jenna to get her first kill. Jenna ultimately gains the unique power of invisibility and sucks the blood out of some douche at a party; however, the arc of the newly formed vampire ends following that particular episode. Now, part of that had to do with scheduling, as it was reported that Feldstein had a role in Season 2, but she had filming commitments that wouldn't allow her to return.

The reason Jenna stands out so much in What We Do In The Shadows is that her story gives audiences the only glimpse of what happens when a human turns into a vampire. From Jenna's self-levitation to going crazy on squirrel guts, it's a fun side plot that showcases the vampire process in modern times. In truth, it would've been great to see how Nadja, Lazlo, Nandor, and Colin Robinson dealt with their transformation during their own time periods, because there's so much depth in the era that they originally became vampires. However, Jenna's arc only provides a small glimpse of how her world was truly turned upside down once Nadja turned her into a vampire. What's Jenna's relationship with her family? Has Jenna learned to adapt and thrive in the vampiric world? Or is the meek and shy young woman struggling to adjust as a creature of the night? There are so many questions that could be answered, and though it's been three seasons since the character has been on the FX series, now is the perfect time to see the newly formed vampire make a return to the show.

Image via FX

RELATED: 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 4: Kayvan Novak & Harvey Guillén on the Evolving Nandor and Guillermo Dynamic

Jenna doesn't have to be a mainstay of the series, but her arc does need some form of closure. Vanessa Bayer's Evie, Haley Joel Osment's Topher, or even Doug Jones' Baron had memorable and short arcs that reached a definitive conclusion, but Jenna's story was just beginning before she suddenly disappeared. Returning to her character would add rich layers to an already colorful and creative world. However, it can add an emotional depth that's contrasting with the main story of Nadja, Laszlo, Nandor, and Colin Robinson. The four vampires have already accepted their fates and appear to be happy in their vampiric state, but witnessing the trials and tribulations that Jenna has to go through in her new form will give us a true human connection that the four main characters don't particularly have. Jenna's whole world has just been rocked, and the brief glimpses during her transformation highlight some of her early struggles. Sure, she manages to gain strength and kill her first human, but the guy was a self-righteous jerk, so it was a bit easy for the new vampire to suck the blood out of her first victim. Can she do it again? Not everyone in the world is mean-spirited like her first victim. The moral complexity of Jenna needing to kill innocent victims is certainly compelling.

Though three seasons have passed, it doesn't mean that the show can't simply pick up where the character left off. The purpose of Jenna's return arc could be for the character to find her place in the world. Plus, it would be fun to see more of a development in Jenna and Nadja's relationship. Their special bonding added some nice dimension to both characters; Nadja is usually portrayed as the strong and snarky type whenever she's with Laszlo, Nandor, Colin Robinson, and Guillermo. However, Nadja's quick affection for Jenna allowed audiences to sympathize with her because it showcased her potential for compassion too — even though she finds herself occasionally frustrated with the new vampire she has sired while she initially helps Jenna navigate the world and eventually discover her unique invisibility power.

Image via FX

Emotional growth and human connection have been crucial in the past three seasons of What We Do In The Shadows, and it would be fitting to see the return of Jenna to not only give her story the wrap-up that it deserves, but also help develop the core cast as well. The show's writers do an excellent job at making these quirky (and murderous) characters relatable, and in her early debut on the series, Jenna brought a wide-eyed innocence and warmth that contrasted with the more jaded personalities of Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin Robinson. She even differentiates from Guillermo, who brings his own level of charm akin to Jenna, but his journey has seen him turn out to be an elite vampire assassin descended from Van Helsing. What We Do In the Shadows is a fantastic show with or without Feldstein's Jenna; however, that doesn't mean bringing back her character can't make it even better. There are still plenty of arcs to explore that could give us an understanding of how this newly formed vampire is surviving modern times. More importantly, Jenna's story deserves an ending that honors her strong, early development in Season 1.